Employee mental health concerns soar to become leading cause for counselling: Study

As mental health concerns rise, more employees are turning to counselling, reflecting a growing shift in workplace wellbeing priorities, says a new study.

Mental health concerns have now become one of the top reasons employees are seeking counselling, with 15% of all counselling sessions in 2024 focused on issues such as anxiety, depression, and stress, according to the report 'State of Emotional Wellbeing Report 2024'.

This is a notable rise from previous years, marking a shift in workplace culture toward greater awareness and acceptance of mental health challenges.

The 1to1help report, from a leading Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) provider, draws from data across 83,000 counselling sessions, 12,000 elective screenings, and 42,000 assessments, and reveals a rising awareness of mental health and a reduction in the stigma around seeking support.

However, it also highlights the increasing prevalence of these challenges in the modern workplace.

"We were able to significantly reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety...in as few as three sessions," stated Mahua Bisht, CEO of 1to1help.

"We found that managers can play a life-changing role, as over half of the manager referrals we received involved a presence of suicidal risk," added Mahua.

The report shows that workplace relationships were the top concern in counselling sessions, making up 23% of the total, followed by workplace-related issues at 11%. This rise in mental health concerns highlights a growing recognition of the importance of emotional well-being in the workplace.

There was a 22% increase in suicide risk cases and a 17% rise in distress-related cases compared to 2023. Of particular concern, 59% of manager referrals involved employees displaying signs of self-harm, stressing the need for training to help managers identify and support distressed workers.

Women represented 52% of all counselling sessions, despite their lower representation in the workforce. Meanwhile, men accounted for 70% of financial consultations, pointing to anxiety surrounding financial pressures and societal expectations.

Employees under 30 exhibited higher levels of depression and anxiety than those over 45, linked to stressors such as career transitions and relationship difficulties in their early career stages.

Only 3% of employees reported maintaining a healthy digital-life balance, highlighting the growing challenge of disconnecting from technology and emphasising the need for digital detox initiatives. Among those screening positive for depression, 53% reported a marked decrease in symptoms, while 48% saw a reduction in anxiety, claims the report.

The report urges organisations to enhance mental health support by creating safe environments, training managers to spot distress, and extending EAP benefits to families.