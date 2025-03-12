HR runs payroll scam, embezzles 2.2M by creating 22 ghost employees

This case is not unique, as job position abuse and financial fraud are becoming more frequent. In another instance, an accountant falsely registered his nine-year-old son as a construction contractor, embezzling 22 million yuan (US$3 million).

A human resources manager in China orchestrated an elaborate payroll fraud by creating 22 fake employees, embezzling 16 million yuan (US$2.2 million) over eight years. The scandal, which took place in a Shanghai-based labor services company, has shocked the corporate sector and exposed major loopholes in payroll oversight.

The perpetrator, identified as Yang, was in charge of managing payroll for employees outsourced to a tech company. Yang quickly realized that he had unchecked authority over employee placements and that the labor services company had no salary payment review process in place. Exploiting this gap, he initiated his fraudulent scheme by fabricating an employment record for a fictional worker named Sun and applying for salary payments on Sun’s behalf. These payments were then redirected to a bank account controlled by Yang, though the account was not in his name.

Over time, Yang expanded his operation, creating fake records for 22 non-existent employees. To avoid suspicion, he generated bogus payslips and manipulated attendance records, ensuring that all the ghost employees appeared to have perfect attendance. By doing so, he successfully siphoned off millions in salaries and severance payments without raising alarms.

Despite his meticulous deception, the fraud eventually unraveled in 2022. The tech company’s finance department flagged an anomaly when they noticed that Sun had a flawless attendance record yet had never been seen at the office. This discovery prompted a deeper investigation into attendance logs and bank transactions, revealing the eight-year-long embezzlement scheme.

Authorities were alerted, and a full audit exposed the extent of Yang’s payroll fraud. The case gained widespread attention in March 2025 when mainland media reported the details of the scam. Many social media users criticized both Yang’s actions and the labor services company’s weak payroll oversight.

Following a thorough investigation, Yang was sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison for embezzlement. In addition to his prison term, he was stripped of political rights for one year and fined. The court also ordered him to return 1.1 million yuan (US$152,000) in stolen funds. To compensate for the embezzled money, his family returned an additional 1.2 million yuan (US$166,000).

Yang’s case is not an isolated incident. Reports of job position abuse and financial fraud are increasingly common in China. In a separate case, a Shanghai accountant listed his nine-year-old son as a construction contractor, defrauding 22 million yuan (US$3 million). Another case involved a woman who misused public funds worth 4.5 million yuan (US$620,000) on male models after her divorce.

The scandal serves as a stark reminder for companies to implement stricter payroll oversight and financial audits to prevent similar fraudulent activities in the future.