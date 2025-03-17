Meta fires employee for sharing public info with wife—just hours before his bonus!

Despite earning an “Exceeds Expectations” rating in his latest evaluation, his career at Meta was abruptly cut short over what he calls an inconsistent application of company rules.

Getting fired is never easy, but for former Meta employee Riley Berton, the circumstances were particularly frustrating. Berton, a Staff Software Engineer at the tech giant, was dismissed after sharing part of an internal post by CEO Mark Zuckerberg with his wife.



The post, which discussed Meta’s efforts to crack down on underperforming employees, had already been widely reported by Business Insider and The Verge. Yet, Meta deemed his actions a violation of company policy and terminated him.

What has fueled public outrage is not just the reason for his dismissal, but also the timing—Berton was fired just a day before he was supposed to receive a performance-based bonus. Despite earning an “Exceeds Expectations” rating in his latest evaluation, his career at Meta was abruptly cut short over what he calls an inconsistent application of company rules.

Berton took to social media to express his frustration, pointing out that if his wife had simply looked at his screen or taken a photo of the post herself, he wouldn’t have been in trouble. “If I took my laptop to a reporter and let them take a picture of the post, I would not be writing this,” he wrote, highlighting what he sees as an unfair and selectively enforced policy.

Adding to the controversy, Berton claimed that he is not the only one facing this issue. According to him, hundreds of Meta employees have reportedly been let go under similar circumstances. Some, he said, were fired for merely discussing work stress with their partners, while others lost their jobs for saving personal notes on their laptops—notes that happened to sync to iCloud.

Meta has yet to respond directly to Berton’s claims, but the company has previously maintained a strict stance on internal leaks. “We take this matter seriously and will continue to take action as we identify leaks,” a company spokesperson said in an earlier statement.

Berton’s firing raises a critical debate about the boundaries of corporate secrecy. Should employees be penalized for discussing their jobs with their spouses, especially when the information they share is already public? Tech companies, including Meta, have long implemented strict policies to prevent internal leaks. However, critics argue that these policies can sometimes overreach, impacting employees unfairly and fostering a culture of fear.

Legal experts note that while companies have the right to enforce confidentiality policies, their application should be reasonable and proportional to the perceived breach. “If the information was already publicly available, it becomes a question of whether the company is punishing employees for behavior that is not actually harmful,” said an employment law specialist.

Now in search of a new job, Berton ended his post with a message for his former colleagues: “To those who avoided this witch hunt, I will miss you and I hope you create amazing products.”

His story serves as a cautionary tale for employees navigating the complexities of workplace policies—and a reminder of how easily corporate loyalty can be overshadowed by rigid enforcement of company rules.