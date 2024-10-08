News: SBI to recruit 10,000 new employees and enhance branch network

SBI is set to hire 10,000 new employees and open 600 branches, expanding its reach and tech capabilities across India.
State Bank of India (SBI) is set to recruit approximately 10,000 new employees this financial year to address both general banking needs and enhance its technological capabilities. The bank is hiring specialists, such as data scientists and network operators, to strengthen its digital services. Additionally, SBI is continuously reskilling its current workforce to adapt to rapid changes in technology and customer demands.

In its effort to reach more communities, SBI plans to open 600 new branches, especially in areas with emerging residential developments. This expansion will complement SBI’s existing network, which includes over 22,500 branches, 65,000 ATMs, and 85,000 business correspondents. With this extensive network, SBI aims to provide accessible banking services to every Indian household, reflecting its commitment to serving the nation.

 

Topics: Recruitment, Employment Landscape, Skilling, #SkillUp

