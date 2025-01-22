25 Fastest-growing jobs in India: AI Engineers and behavioral therapists on the list

18 new roles join the list of 25 fastest-growing jobs in India, as per LinkedIn's 2025 report.

In an increasingly competitive job market, agility and upskilling are crucial for staying relevant. LinkedIn’s 'Jobs on the Rise 2025' report reveals the 25 fastest-growing roles in India, featuring 18 new additions. These roles span diverse fields, from AI and robotics to behavioural therapy and sustainability.

LinkedIn’s recently released the top 25 fastest-growing job roles in India feature job roles such as Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Robotics Technician, Behavioural Therapist, and Travel Specialist. Check out the 25 fastest-growing jobs in India:

Technology

1. Mechanical Engineer: Mechanical devices and systems like air-conditioners, electric generators, vehicles, and elevators are part of our lives, and Mechanical engineers are those who design, develop, and test them.

2. Aircraft Maintenance Engineer: These professionals inspect, repair, and maintain aircraft to ensure they meet safety and performance standards.

3. Artificial Intelligence Engineer: Artificial intelligence engineers design, develop, and train AI models and algorithms to solve complex problems and improve system performance.

4. Electrical Designer: Electrical designers create detailed designs for electrical systems used in construction and manufacturing projects.

5. BIM Technician: Building Information Modelling (BIM) technicians work in the civil engineering space, and create digital models and representations of proposed construction projects using specialist software.

6. Power System Engineer: Power system engineers plan, design, and maintain electrical power systems and infrastructure.

7. Robotics Technician: Robotics technicians help build, assemble, test, and maintain robotic systems and equipment.

Hospitality

8. Food and Beverage Manager: Food and beverage managers oversee daily operations of the food and beverage services with duties ranging from staff management to quality control, menu development, and customer service.

9. Cafe Manager: Cafe managers oversee the daily operations of a cafe, including staff management, customer service, and inventory control.

10. Guest Relations Manager: Guest relations managers ensure a positive experience for guests by addressing inquiries, resolving complaints, and overseeing service delivery.

11. Travel Specialist: Travel specialists assist clients with planning and coordinating travel arrangements, including transportation, accommodations, and itineraries.

Funding and Business

12. Development Officer: Development officers secure funding and resources for an organisation through fundraising, grant writing, and maintaining relationships with the donors.

13. Trade Marketing Specialist: Trade marketing specialists develop and implement marketing strategies to increase product visibility and sales within retail environments.

14. Renewal Specialist: Renewal specialists use their expertise in sales and customer service to manage the renewal process for client contracts and subscriptions, thereby ensuring customer retention.

15. Export Sales Manager: Export sales managers oversee sales activities in international markets, ensuring compliance with export regulations and achieving sales targets.

16. Director of Partnerships: Directors of partnerships develop and manage strategic partnerships and alliances to drive business growth and collaboration

17. Closing Manager: These professionals cater to clients interested in real estate projects, with duties ranging from site visits and follow-ups to documentation and striking deals.

18. Growth Consultant: Growth consultants advise businesses on strategies to drive growth, expansion, and improve performance.

Education

19. School Counsellor: School counsellors guide students and their parents on academic, personal, social, and career development.

20. Teacher: Teachers educate and instruct students in a specific subject or a range of subjects — developing curriculum, assessing aptitude, and providing feedback

Social Media

21. Influence Marketing Specialist: Influencer marketing specialists develop and implement campaigns, and work with social media influencers to promote products or services

22. Creative Strategist: Creative strategists develop and implement marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and engagement.

23. Media Buyer: These professionals plan, negotiate, and purchase advertising space and time across various media channels to maximise the project’s campaign reach and effectiveness.

Others

24. Sustainability Analyst: They use data to assess and develop strategies to improve the company’s environmental impact and increase sustainability efforts.

25. Behavioural Therapist: Behavioural therapists provide treatment and support to individuals with behavioural challenges through therapeutic techniques.

As India continues to adapt to global trends, these roles highlight the growing demand for specialised skills and the need for a workforce ready to embrace new challenges. Explore the opportunities and gear up for a thriving career in 2025.