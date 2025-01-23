Accenture and Workera partner to advance skills intelligence in the AI era

Workera, the AI-powered skills intelligence platform, today announced a strategic investment from Accenture, a global player in consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. The partnership also includes a reseller collaboration, enabling Accenture to deliver Workera’s solutions to clients globally, and a technology integration establishing Workera as the official skills intelligence layer within Accenture’s LearnVantage platform.

The partnership comes at a time when organisations are facing increasing pressure to reskill their workforce to meet the demands of the digital age. According to Accenture research, 61% of workers worldwide will require retraining by 2027. While 94% of employees express readiness to learn new skills, only 5% of organisations are effectively reskilling their workforce at scale.

The challenge is particularly pronounced in high-demand fields like AI, machine learning, and cloud computing, where skill requirements continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace.

“The rise of generative AI has amplified our clients’ need for training and upskilling their people in cloud, data, and AI as they build their digital core, which is essential for reinvention,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage.

“By integrating Workera with Accenture LearnVantage, we’re equipping enterprises with the tools to personalise learning journeys and optimise workforce capabilities using skills intelligence data. This partnership, including our recent investment, underscores Accenture’s commitment to delivering transformative value to our clients.”

“Workera’s expertise in skills intelligence, combined with Accenture’s global reach and innovative solutions, will redefine how organisations approach workforce development,” said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and founder of Workera. “Together, we are advancing the skills-first movement, empowering companies to align their talent strategies with business objectives and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

The partnership between Workera and Accenture is a significant milestone in the development of skills intelligence technology. It will help organisations to better understand their workforce’s skills and identify the gaps that need to be addressed. It will also enable them to deliver more personalized and effective learning experiences to their employees.

The partnership is expected to benefit both companies. Workera will gain access to Accenture’s global network of clients and its expertise in workforce development. Accenture will be able to offer its clients a more comprehensive and integrated solution for skills intelligence and workforce development.