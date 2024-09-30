News: Atomicwork secures $3 million in seed funding

The new funding will help Atomicwork accelerate its investment in AI-driven modern service management and expand its go-to-market operations in the US.
Atomicwork, a Business-to-Business (B2B) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup, has announced closing a new $3+ million strategic funding round. This brings their total seed funding to $14 million. The latest investment was led by a group of more than 40 global chief technology officers (CTOs) and chief information officers (CIOs), and seasoned industry veterans.

This funding will be used to invest more in AI-driven modern service management and to expand its go-to-market teams in the United States over the next three years.

“We've already strengthened our US leadership team with the recent appointments of Lenin Gali as Chief Business Officer and Vandana Rao as Head of Customer Growth, both seasoned leaders in the enterprise software industry. The funding is an opportunity for us to push the boundaries further of what’s possible and to deliver even more value to our customers,” reads a post by Atomicwork.

Atomicwork's initial investors, include Blume Ventures, Z47 Partners, Neon Fund, and Storm Ventures. They were all part of this new round as well.

 

 

 

