HR platform Omni HR secures USD 7.4mn

Asia-focused employee management platform, Omni HR, has recently closed USD 7.4 million in funding, bringing its total funding to date to $9.8 million in the last three years. Former Goldman Sachs executive Brian Ip established Omni HR in 2021.

The round was led by Picus Capital, with participation from Alpha JWC Ventures, January Capital, and Ratio Ventures. Omni will use the funding to expand and further develop its product offerings across the Asia Pacific region and further scale up its localisation efforts, including the launch of multi-country payroll.

The comprehensive HR management platform has helped optimize global workforce management—with nearly 70% of its customers running multi-country teams—for a noteworthy list of customers throughout their 3-year tenure, among which are Asia's leading digital wealth management platform Endowus, Southeast Asia's leading SME digital financing platform Funding Societies, and Singapore government tripartite partner, HR professional body Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP).

"Asia has long been overlooked in the HR tech landscape, forcing companies to choose between global platforms that lack localisation or local platforms that fail to scale. We're changing that by building natively for Asia, blending localised features with modern functionalities like automations and flexible workflows. Designed for the needs of modern, multi-country teams, we aim to be the foundational operating system for seamless and effective employee management." - Brian Ip, Founder & CEO, Omni HR.