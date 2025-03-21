peopleIX secures ₹20.5 crore for AI-driven people intelligence

With this fresh funding, peopleIX aims to expand its product capabilities by enhancing its AI models to predict workforce trends, such as attrition, productivity, and recruitment success.

HR tech startup peopleIX has raised ₹20.5 crore (€2.3 million) in pre-seed funding to revolutionise workforce analytics with AI-powered people intelligence. Led by Earlybird-X, with participation from neoteq ventures, TS Ventures, and HR tech business angels, the funding will help peopleIX integrate scattered HR data into a single, real-time analytics platform—eliminating the need for complex data science expertise.

HR leaders across industries struggle with fragmented data spread across multiple platforms—HR Information Systems (HRIS), payroll, and recruitment tools—making it difficult to make strategic, data-driven decisions. peopleIX solves this challenge by offering an AI-powered solution that unifies all HR data into a "single source of truth." This enables businesses to answer critical questions such as, "How can we reduce employee attrition?" or "How do we optimise hiring without compromising talent quality?"

Co-founders Nick Stodt and Dr. Georg Schaal bring expertise from finance and technology, recognising that businesses often lack the resources to build advanced HR analytics teams. Their AI-powered platform simplifies complex workforce data, making it accessible to mid-sized businesses that want data-driven insights without hiring expensive data analysts.

With this fresh funding, peopleIX aims to expand its product capabilities by enhancing its AI models to predict workforce trends, such as attrition, productivity, and recruitment success. The company is also looking to expand its presence beyond the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) into broader European markets.

In the fast-growing HR tech space, competitors like Visier, OneModel, and Crunchr cater mainly to large enterprises. However, peopleIX differentiates itself by offering an intuitive, no-code analytics platform that seamlessly integrates with various HR systems, making real-time insights available for businesses of all sizes—including those in India, where workforce analytics is becoming increasingly critical.

"HR is no longer a support function—they are strategic business enablers," said Nick Stodt, Co-Founder of peopleIX. "By building an intelligence layer for HR data, we empower CHROs and business leaders to unlock their workforce’s full potential and drive real impact."

With AI-powered HR analytics gaining traction globally, peopleIX’s expansion signals a shift in how businesses leverage data for strategic workforce decisions—ensuring HR teams in India and beyond stay ahead in the AI-driven future of work.