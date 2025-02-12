News: Talent mobility startup BorderPlus raises $7 million in its first funding

Funding & Investment

Talent mobility startup BorderPlus raises $7 million in its first funding

By offering comprehensive support—from training to visa processing and cultural integration—BorderPlus aims to bridge the gap between talent and global opportunities.
Talent mobility startup BorderPlus raises $7 million in its first funding

BorderPlus, a Mumbai-based talent mobility startup has secured its first funding of $7 million (INR 61.5 Cr). This is the first funding for the new-age cross-border workforce mobility platform, just weeks after its launch.

Founded by Mayank Kumar, co-founder of upGrad, and Ayush Mathur, a former senior leader at OYO, BorderPlus is shaping the future of global talent mobility. The platform was launched in January this year.

The funding will be utilised to streamline international career opportunities for skilled Indian workers, starting with healthcare professionals and nurses.

BorderPlus is transforming global skilling and recruitment by bridging skilled professionals with leading organisations worldwide. It provides end-to-end support, including finishing school training, language learning, visa processing, employment opportunities, cultural integration, local qualification recognition, financing, and talent leasing.

Read full story

Topics: Funding & Investment, Business

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

What will be the biggest impact of AI on HR in 2025?

The major layoffs of 2025

The major layoffs of 2025

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy