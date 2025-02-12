Talent mobility startup BorderPlus raises $7 million in its first funding

By offering comprehensive support—from training to visa processing and cultural integration—BorderPlus aims to bridge the gap between talent and global opportunities.

BorderPlus, a Mumbai-based talent mobility startup has secured its first funding of $7 million (INR 61.5 Cr). This is the first funding for the new-age cross-border workforce mobility platform, just weeks after its launch.

Founded by Mayank Kumar, co-founder of upGrad, and Ayush Mathur, a former senior leader at OYO, BorderPlus is shaping the future of global talent mobility. The platform was launched in January this year.

The funding will be utilised to streamline international career opportunities for skilled Indian workers, starting with healthcare professionals and nurses.

BorderPlus is transforming global skilling and recruitment by bridging skilled professionals with leading organisations worldwide. It provides end-to-end support, including finishing school training, language learning, visa processing, employment opportunities, cultural integration, local qualification recognition, financing, and talent leasing.