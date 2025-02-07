AI in HR market to skyrocket to $14.08 billion by 2029: Report

One of the primary drivers behind this market expansion is the rising demand for automation across HR operations. AI is revolutionizing HR tasks such as candidate screening, recruitment, performance management, and data processing, dramatically improving operational efficiency.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HR market is on track for rapid expansion, driven by cutting-edge technology and a growing emphasis on employee wellbeing, recruitment strategies, and the ethical application of AI. A new report by The Business Research Company reveals that the AI in HR market, valued at $6.05 billion in 2024, is set to grow to $6.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $14.08 billion, fueled by an impressive CAGR of 19.1%.

One of the primary drivers behind this market expansion is the rising demand for automation across HR operations. AI is revolutionizing HR tasks such as candidate screening, recruitment, performance management, and data processing, dramatically improving operational efficiency. According to a survey by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 16% of corporations have integrated AI or automation into their HR operations, with 85% reporting improved efficiency.

The growing challenge of escalating talent acquisition and management costs is another factor propelling AI adoption. AI-powered tools provide an effective solution to these rising costs while enhancing operational efficiency, making businesses more competitive in a data-centric environment.

Technological advancements also play a significant role in the growth of the AI in HR market. Generative AI and predictive analytics are increasingly integrated into HR practices. For example, Beamery Technologies Limited’s generative AI tool simplifies job descriptions and enhances career recommendations. The use of talent graphs, which track employee data and organizational models, provides valuable insights into talent management and recruitment processes.

Emerging technologies such as virtual assistants, AI chatbots, machine learning, and people analytics are also revolutionizing HR functions. These technologies enable HR teams to make data-driven decisions, provide personalized experiences to employees, and enhance recruitment strategies.

Another critical factor driving AI adoption in HR is the growing focus on employee wellbeing. AI tools are helping organizations identify early signs of burnout, promote wellness initiatives, and foster a balanced work environment. By leveraging AI to track and support employee health, companies can create a more engaged and productive workforce.

As AI becomes an integral part of HR operations, there is an increasing emphasis on ethical AI. Companies are seeking AI solutions that ensure fairness, transparency, and the elimination of bias. This aligns with broader diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) goals, ensuring that AI-driven HR decisions are inclusive and equitable.

The AI in HR market is segmented into various areas such as offering types, technologies, applications, and industries. Key applications include recruitment, talent management, performance management, payroll management, and workforce management. As industries such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, banking, and IT adopt AI, they benefit from enhanced operational efficiency and improved decision-making.

North America currently holds the lead in the AI in HR market, but regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to show significant growth in the coming years. Key players driving innovation in this space include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Workday Inc., and Infor.

As AI continues to transform HR functions, companies will increasingly rely on these technologies to streamline operations, improve employee experiences, and make data-informed decisions. With continued adoption and innovation, the AI in HR market is poised for substantial growth, reshaping the future of HR operations.