94% of CEOs suspect employees are using AI behind their backs: Report

Imagine a workplace where nearly everyone’s using powerful new tools to boost productivity, solve problems, and save hours—yet almost no one is officially allowed to. That’s the peculiar paradox playing out in 2025’s AI-charged offices. And if the latest global study is anything to go by, leaders are becoming increasingly nervous.

According to the Global AI Confessions Report: CEO Edition, a staggering 94% of CEOs suspect their employees are using generative AI tools like ChatGPT without company approval. Whether these suspicions are justified or not, the sentiment reveals a growing crisis of trust and a glaring lack of governance in organisations attempting to ride the AI wave.

Rather than seizing the AI opportunity with clarity and purpose, many organisations appear to be caught flat-footed—failing to establish even the most basic guardrails. Experts are calling it a “massive governance failure,” as leaders scramble to keep up with employees who are often left to figure things out on their own.

From Gmail and Outlook to Salesforce and QuickBooks, AI capabilities are embedded into everyday business tools, yet 35% of organisations still have no formal policies in place for AI usage, according to a separate Tech.co report. The result? A fractured dynamic in the workplace, with leaders out of the loop and staff uncertain about where the line is drawn.

Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of AI firm Dataiku, summed it up aptly: “The only way to turn AI into an enduring advantage is to assert greater control and governance — future-proofing not just the companies these CEOs run, but their own roles as leaders in an increasingly AI-powered economy.”

Some companies have tried to clamp down entirely, banning AI tools in the name of control. But this approach is proving both outdated and unworkable. With AI now deeply ingrained in modern work software, banning it altogether is like trying to stop emails with a paper shredder—pointless and destined to fail.

Instead, experts argue for pragmatic, well-communicated policies. When leaders avoid the conversation, it doesn’t halt AI usage—it simply drives it underground. Clear guidance on acceptable use, privacy protocols, and data security is urgently needed to build trust and ensure safe innovation.

There are also ethical and legal implications at play. In the US, the absence of policy leaves employees navigating murky waters. In Europe, regulatory pressure is mounting and organisations that fail to adapt risk both compliance issues and internal unrest.

In many workplaces, employees now find themselves walking a tightrope—unsure if that clever AI-generated slide deck is a sign of initiative or a future HR concern.

Generative AI is no passing trend. It’s a permanent fixture in the future of work. And pretending otherwise only deepens the disconnect between C-suite decision-makers and their teams.

In 2025, an organisation without an AI policy isn’t just behind—it’s sleepwalking into irrelevance. For CEOs, the challenge isn’t controlling AI—it’s leading the conversation and creating an ecosystem where innovation is safe, strategic, and shared.