Hero MotoCorp denies multiple leadership exits, reveals who actually left & why

Only two executives have resigned,' Hero MotoCorp says, denying reports of five exits in the media.

Hero MotoCorp has denied any leadership shakeup following the resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Niranjan Gupta in January 2025.

It all started when a report circulating in the media claims that five senior executives, including key HR leaders, have stepped down from their roles at India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer. However, company officials have dismissed these exits.

It is important to clarify that the information reported is factually inaccurate. Individual people movements or exits are a part of operations in a large, dynamic organization like ours. Other than as per statutory requirements, Hero MotoCorp does not comment on individual people movements. We urge you to refrain from misrepresenting and spreading misinformation about Hero MotoCorp."

According to the circulated media report, in addition to Sameer's resignation, other senior officials were also named, including Reema Jain, Chief Information & Digital Officer and member of the executive management team; Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility BU & Chair of the Innovation Council; Dharm Rakshit, Head of HR; and Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head of Business Growth, Emerging Mobility.

only two executives—Reema Jain (Chief Information & Digital Officer) and Sameer Pande (HR Head for Talent Management)—have resigned"

Reema joined as CIDO in 2022, leading efforts to strengthen the company’s IT infrastructure, drive strategic planning, and align digital strategies. She played a key role in integrating new-age technologies, which were essential for the company’s digital transformation journey.

Sameer, the Head of Talent Management and HR Operations, joined in 2019 to oversee talent management and development, support all learning and capability development initiatives, and manage HR operations.

The reasons for their exit remain undisclosed, as no official update is yet available from these leaders.

As for the outgoing CEO Niranjan’s last working day is set for April 30, 2025, and the company has appointed Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director (Operations) as the Acting Chief Executive Officer, to take over CEO responsibilities with effect from May 1, 2025.

Hero MotoCorp has been struggling to retain its top HR leaders. In 2018, Sanjay Jorapur stepped down as CHRO, and Vijay Sethi was appointed to succeed him. Later, in 2021, Vijay also stepped down from the CIO and CHRO roles after thirteen years of service, and Mike Clarke took over the CHRO responsibilities. However, in 2023, Mike also resigned from the role, and Rachna Kumar was named the new CHRO and Chief Operating Officer to succeed him.