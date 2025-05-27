Leadership exits at Akasa Air: What really happened and what it means for the airline

Akasa Air has temporarily paused pilot hiring, stating that its current crew strength is sufficient to operate the existing and incoming fleet.

Akasa Air, India’s youngest budget airline, is currently managing leadership changes and delays in aircraft deliveries but maintains that it remains operationally stable and aligned with its long-term growth plans.

Earlier reports suggested multiple high-level resignations; however, sources close to the matter indicate that only two executives have resigned—one from the senior leadership team and another from the management team. A third individual linked to the airline was not part of either group. The operational responsibilities of those who departed were transitioned without disruption.

On the operational side, Akasa Air’s pilot workforce is reported to be stable. The airline currently employs 775 pilots, and as of May 2025, over 76% are actively flying, an increase from 60% in December 2024. The remainder are expected to begin accumulating flight hours by the end of the year.

Although the airline faced a wave of pilot resignations in September 2023, legal action was taken against those who left abruptly, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was involved to ensure enforcement of notice periods. Current pilot attrition is reported to be below 1% annually.

The airline’s aircraft induction has been affected by global supply chain issues and regulatory scrutiny affecting Boeing’s 737 MAX programme, leading to delivery delays across the aviation sector. Despite this, Akasa Air has received 28 aircraft to date and expects two more within the next month, maintaining its status as one of the fastest-growing airlines globally.

Financially, Akasa Air remains well-capitalised, supported by recent investments and ongoing backing from key stakeholders, including the Jhunjhunwala family. The airline is also investing in infrastructure, such as pilot training facilities in Gurugram and Bengaluru, to build capabilities for future growth.

While pilot hiring has been paused, this move is described as strategic, aimed at optimising existing crew strength and focusing on upskilling current pilots in preparation for expansion.

As the airline continues to navigate a challenging aviation environment, further clarification from Akasa Air’s leadership is awaited to provide additional details on these developments. Meanwhile, the company asserts its commitment to operational stability and sustainable growth.