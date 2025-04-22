CEO demands less holiday in India after 10+ days off in April – Leaders react

A recent post by Ravikumar Tummalacharla, the CEO of Cleanrooms Containments, has sparked a heated debate across India, after he criticised the country's holiday culture for hindering productivity. Tummalacharla, whose Hyderabad-based bio containment company operates within a demanding industry, claims that India’s frequent public and optional holidays have a negative impact on the nation’s workforce, particularly in terms of maintaining a consistent work momentum.

In a LinkedIn post shared on April 2025, Tummalacharla pointed out the large number of holidays in the month, citing over 10 public and optional holidays in just April alone. He argued that this overload of non-working days, coupled with weekends, brings work to a standstill, especially in offices where files and tasks often remain untouched for weeks. "Too many holidays, no work moving!" he wrote, attaching a list of the holidays in April to back his claims.

The CEO expressed his concern that this holiday culture might also damage India’s international credibility. "China is 60 years ahead because they prioritise economic momentum. In India, we often migrate abroad in search of smoother systems and faster processes. It is time to rethink our holiday culture and strike a better balance," he said. His comments targeted policymakers, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Labour Ministry to reassess the frequency of holidays, especially given the impact on business operations.

The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn, where it sparked a polarising debate. Many netizens voiced their disagreement with Tummalacharla’s perspective, accusing him of overlooking the importance of work-life balance in favour of relentless work schedules. One user pointed out that it was unfair to compare India with China without considering the distinct social, economic, and political contexts that shape both nations. "We need solutions that work for India's unique needs. Rather than seeing holidays as a hindrance, we should explore how they can be better managed to minimise disruption to work," the user commented.

However, Tummalacharla was undeterred by the backlash and doubled down on his views. In a follow-up response, he urged his critics to shift their mindset and consider the perspective of job creators rather than employees. "Once you run an organisation, your lens shifts," he remarked. "Our elders fought for food and shelter. We chase comfort and still complain. We say there are no jobs, yet when there are, how many respect time and the 8-hour workday?"

The CEO further emphasised that his intention was not to encourage longer work hours or overwork employees, but rather to highlight the need for a balanced approach to holidays that doesn’t compromise on productivity. He also rejected the suggestion of AI solutions to mitigate the impact of holidays on work, stating that certain tasks, such as building roads or treating patients, still require human involvement, and that AI cannot replace the "people who work through holidays so others can rest."

In his final remarks, Tummalacharla posed a thought-provoking question: "Are we overdoing holidays? Do we reflect on the values behind them, or just enjoy long weekends? India needs more contributors, not just critics."

While his comments have undoubtedly stirred controversy, they have also opened up a broader conversation on the balance between work, holidays, and productivity in India, particularly as the nation continues to juggle its aspirations for economic growth with the importance of employee well-being.