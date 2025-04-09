CEO Jochen Zeitz, who helped Harley-Davidson avoid bankruptcy, to step down in 2025

Despite Zeitz’s ambitious efforts, the road has remained bumpy. In February, the company projected that its 2025 profit and motorcycle revenues would be flat or potentially decline by up to 5%, citing softening demand for big-ticket items.

Harley-Davidson announced on Tuesday that Jochen Zeitz will step down as CEO in 2025, bringing an end to a pivotal five-year leadership tenure that saw the storied American motorcycle brand navigate industry headwinds and shifting consumer preferences.

Zeitz, 62, took the reins of the iconic company in May 2020 amid declining sales and an uncertain future. Already a familiar name in the corporate world for turning around the near-bankrupt German footwear brand Puma, Zeitz had served on Harley’s board since 2007 before being appointed CEO at the height of the pandemic.

Under his leadership, Harley-Davidson embarked on a bold transformation strategy dubbed The Hardwire, launched in 2021. The five-year plan focused on streamlining the company’s operations, prioritizing high-margin motorcycles such as Touring bikes and large Cruisers, and scaling back from international markets with limited returns. It also aimed to refresh Harley’s brand image to resonate with younger generations, as its traditional customer base of baby boomers aged out of the market.

“Jochen has done a nice job of shrinking Harley’s global footprint and refocusing the company on its core Touring bikes and large Cruisers,” said Joe Altobello, analyst at Raymond James. However, Altobello also pointed to broader industry struggles, including rising interest rates and a growing consumer preference for smaller, more affordable motorcycles — a segment where Harley has yet to establish dominance.

Despite Zeitz’s ambitious efforts, the road has remained bumpy. In February, the company projected that its 2025 profit and motorcycle revenues would be flat or potentially decline by up to 5%, citing softening demand for big-ticket items.

“Lack of end-market demand looks likely to continue for the foreseeable future and has undermined the turnaround plan and shaken the confidence of dealers and investors,” noted Longbow Research analyst David MacGregor. He also warned that Harley’s recovery efforts are being hampered by mounting global trade tensions, which may further delay the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Still, Zeitz leaves behind a more focused and financially stabilized company. Harley’s shares have risen more than 11% since he assumed leadership, even as the broader S&P 500 surged by 77% in the same period. On Tuesday, the company’s stock rose about 1% in morning trading amid a general market rebound.

Harley-Davidson’s board confirmed that a search for Zeitz’s successor is underway, and he is expected to remain in his role until a new CEO is appointed.

Zeitz's impending departure marks the close of a significant chapter in Harley-Davidson's modern history — one defined by tough calls, disciplined execution, and an unrelenting effort to keep the American motorcycle legend riding forward, even as the terrain ahead remains uncertain.