CEO of Salesforce South Asia, Arundhati Bhattacharya, receives Padma Shri

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, has been conferred with the Padma Shri – one of India’s most esteemed civilian honours – in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the banking and technology sectors. The award was presented by the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a formal investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

For a leader who has consistently redefined the boundaries of what’s possible – whether by becoming the first woman to helm the State Bank of India or by steering a tech major in a fast-evolving digital landscape – this honour is both fitting and inspiring.

Describing the moment as "humbling and unforgettable", Bhattacharya took to LinkedIn to express her gratitude. What made the recognition even more meaningful, she shared, was receiving it from President Murmu – a pioneering leader in her own right. “To be recognised with one of the nation's highest civilian honours is a privilege in itself; to receive it from a trailblazing woman leader makes it even more special and inspiring,” she wrote.

Her words echoed not only humility but a deep sense of shared success. True to her leadership philosophy, Bhattacharya credited her journey to the unwavering support of her community – family, mentors, colleagues, and friends. “Every step of this journey has been possible only because of the encouragement, partnership and belief of so many around me,” she noted, in a nod to the collaborative spirit that has shaped her approach to leadership.

Bhattacharya’s career has been nothing short of historic. As the first woman Chairperson of the State Bank of India, she led the 200-year-old institution through some of its most critical transformations – digitising legacy operations, implementing progressive reforms, and placing the customer at the centre of innovation. Under her stewardship, SBI strengthened its resilience and relevance in a changing financial landscape.

In 2020, she took on a new challenge – bringing her vision and values to Salesforce as its Chairperson and CEO for South Asia. Since then, Bhattacharya has been instrumental in deepening the company’s regional impact, building stronger connections with customers, and advocating for the role of technology in shaping an inclusive and future-ready society.

Her leadership at Salesforce has not only focused on growth but on the greater good – using technology as a force multiplier for positive change. From driving digital empowerment across industries to advancing conversations around inclusive leadership, Bhattacharya has brought her characteristic clarity, compassion and courage into the world of tech.

The Padma Shri, awarded to her for distinguished service, is a testament to her decades-long commitment to excellence, ethics, and equity. It is also a celebration of leadership that is not only effective, but deeply human.

Reflecting on the honour, she affirmed that the recognition only deepens her resolve to serve more, to do better, and to lift others along the way. “This honour is as much yours as it is mine,” she said, addressing the broader community that has been part of her journey.

Across industries and borders, tributes have poured in from business leaders, policymakers, and peers – celebrating a leader who has consistently broken ceilings and built bridges. Whether in banking or technology, Bhattacharya’s story is one of perseverance, foresight, and an unwavering belief in collective progress.

Her legacy continues to evolve – not just in boardrooms and business strategy, but in the minds of countless professionals who see in her a role model for resilient, inclusive leadership.

As India stands on the cusp of an increasingly digital future, leaders like Arundhati Bhattacharya remind us that the most enduring impact often comes from those who lead with integrity, empathy, and vision.

With the Padma Shri, the nation honours more than a professional milestone – it honours a leader who has always looked beyond the horizon, and brought others along on the journey.