Darshan Mehta, CEO who built Reliance’s luxury empire, dies at 60

Darshan Mehta, the former Managing Director and CEO of Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), passed away on Wednesday, April 9, at the age of 60. Widely regarded as a pioneer of India’s modern luxury and lifestyle retail industry, Mehta leaves behind an enduring legacy built over nearly two decades of transformational leadership.

Mehta joined Reliance Brands in 2007, when the company was first established, and remained at its helm for 17 years. Under his stewardship, RBL emerged as a powerhouse in India’s premium retail space, forging partnerships with more than 90 international fashion and lifestyle brands. Through his vision and persistence, marquee global names like Valentino, Versace, Armani, Bottega Veneta, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Muji, Zegna, Boss, and Pottery Barn found their way into Indian stores and wardrobes.

He was known not just for bringing high-end labels into the country but also for understanding and shaping the aspirations of the rising Indian consumer class. Industry peers and colleagues have often credited Mehta for bridging the gap between global luxury houses and the evolving Indian retail landscape, opening doors to unprecedented collaborations and commercial success.

In 2024, Mehta stepped down from his executive responsibilities at Reliance Brands, marking the end of an era. However, his association with the group did not conclude there. He transitioned into a mentorship role and continued to serve as a non-executive director on the RBL board, offering strategic guidance and institutional knowledge.

Before his transformative stint at Reliance, Mehta had already made his mark in the fashion retail industry. Between 2001 and 2007, he was President of Arvind Brands Ltd., where he played a crucial role in bringing internationally renowned sportswear brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Gant, and Nautica to the Indian market.

A qualified chartered accountant and cost & works accountant, Mehta began his professional career at Price Waterhouse in Mumbai. He later took on a senior leadership role at Trikaya Grey Advertising (now part of the WPP Group), gaining valuable experience in brand building and communication—skills that would prove essential in his later ventures.

Those who knew Mehta professionally often described him as a visionary with a sharp commercial instinct, a deep appreciation for brand heritage, and an uncanny ability to read market shifts ahead of time. In an industry that demands both creativity and rigour, Mehta was considered a rare leader who excelled at both.

His sudden demise comes as a shock to the Indian business and retail communities, with many leaders expressing deep sorrow and reflecting on his remarkable contributions.

Darshan Mehta’s legacy is not just in the brands he brought to India but also in the pathways he created for the future of retail in the country. His influence will continue to shape the sector for years to come.