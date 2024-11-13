DBS India CEO Surojit Shome to retire in 2025, Verma likely successor

Surojit Shome who has been serving DBS Bank India as MD and CEO since April 2015 will step down on February 28, 2025.

Following a successful career at the helm of DBS Bank India since April 2015, Surojit Shome indicated his desire to retire some time back and has worked with the DBS Bank India board and DBS Group management to identify potential successors.

Rajat Verma who is currently working as head of institutional banking is likely to succeed Surojit Shome as CEO. DBS Bank India is currently awaiting RBI approval on the successor.

However, DBS did not elaborate on Shome’s replacement in its official statement. DBS Bank has been present in India for 30 years, opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994. India’s central bank must approve all appointments of bank CEOs.

Before his current role with DBS Bank Surojit Shome was the CEO for Rabobank in India (2009-2015). He has also worked with Citibank & Lehman Brothers / Nomura Securities. Surojit started his career with Asian Paints where he had the opportunity to work across several locations within India.