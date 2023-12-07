Dr. Vipul Singh joins Lloyds Technology Centre India as People Director and HR Head, bringing visionary HR leadership

Lloyds Technology Centre India appoints Dr. Vipul Singh as HR Head. With 25 years of diverse HR leadership and expertise in robotics and AI, his arrival signifies a strategic move towards innovative growth and development.

Lloyds Technology Centre India has appointed Dr. Vipul Singh as the People Director and HR Head, marking a significant addition to their team. Dr. Singh arrives with an extensive 25-year career in diverse HR leadership roles across industries, renowned for his expertise and innovative approaches.

His forte lies in driving digital evolution using robotics and AI, earning him recognition among India's 50 Best HR Leaders. Before joining Lloyds, Dr. Singh held the mantle of Senior Vice President and head of HR, Communications & CSR at ADP. His responsibilities encompassed managing offshoring locations in India, Romania, Brazil, and the Philippines for the Global Business Solutions (GBS) sector. Notably, he also served on the Board of ADP Philippines, emphasising his significant contributions to the organisation.

Dr. Singh's appointment signifies a strategic move for Lloyds Technology Centre India, highlighting the company's commitment to fostering dynamic leadership and innovative HR practices. Anticipation surrounds the transformative impact he is expected to bring, steering the team towards continued growth and development. His arrival heralds an exciting era of strategic foresight and pioneering initiatives within the organisation, promising a thriving future for Lloyds Technology Centre India under his guidance.