HCL Founder transfers wealth to daughter, making Roshni Nadar India’s richest woman

In a significant succession move, Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, has transferred 47% of his stake in HCL Corporation and Vama Sundari Investments (Vama Delhi) to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra. This transition positions her as the largest shareholder of HCL Technologies and HCL Infosystems, catapulting her to the status of India’s richest woman and the third wealthiest individual in the country, following Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Business leaders across generations have often orchestrated well-planned transitions to ensure the continuity of their legacy. Shiv Nadar’s decision to transfer nearly half of his wealth to Roshni Nadar Malhotra is part of such a strategic succession roadmap. Before the transfer, he held a 51% stake in HCL Corporation and Vama Delhi, while Roshni owned 10.33%. With this shift, she will now hold majority control over the promoter entities, solidifying her leadership position within the company.

This move is not only a financial decision but also a clear indication of the faith Nadar has in his daughter’s leadership capabilities. Having played a pivotal role in the company since 2009, Roshni has already demonstrated her strategic acumen and vision, making her an apt successor to lead the next phase of HCL’s growth.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra: A Leadership Journey

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been steadily shaping the direction of HCL Technologies since she joined the organization. Born in 1982, she pursued a degree in Communications from Northwestern University and later earned an MBA from the prestigious Kellogg School of Management.

Before entering the family business, she worked as a news producer at Sky News in the UK, gaining exposure to global media and leadership dynamics. In 2009, she took on the role of Executive Director and CEO of HCL Corporation, overseeing strategic operations across the group. Her leadership capabilities were recognized when she was appointed Chairperson of HCL Technologies in 2020, making her the first woman to lead a listed Indian IT company.

Apart from her corporate responsibilities, Roshni has played a crucial role in HCL’s philanthropic efforts. She chairs the CSR Board Committee and has been instrumental in driving initiatives through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. Under her leadership, the foundation has expanded its educational initiatives, establishing top-tier institutions and scholarships aimed at nurturing talent in India. Additionally, she is the founder of The Habitats Trust, a foundation focused on environmental conservation and biodiversity protection.

The transfer of this significant stake has reshaped the rankings of India’s wealthiest individuals. Prior to this move, Shiv Nadar’s total net worth was estimated at $35.9 billion. Post-transfer, Roshni’s net worth has surged, making her the wealthiest woman in India and placing her third on the list of the richest Indians, trailing only behind industrial giants Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

HCL Technologies, the flagship company of the group, currently holds a market capitalization of approximately ₹4.20 lakh crore as of March 10, 2025. The IT giant has consistently been a leading force in India’s technology sector, providing services in software development, IT consulting, and enterprise solutions. With Roshni Nadar Malhotra at the helm, investors and analysts expect HCL Tech to continue its trajectory of innovation and global expansion.

Succession planning has often been a challenge in family-led businesses, but HCL’s structured approach provides a seamless transition. With Roshni already having a firm grip on the company’s leadership since 2020, this development only strengthens the clarity of HCL’s future direction.

Beyond business leadership, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is a driving force in social development through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. The foundation has been at the forefront of transformative education in India, establishing institutions such as Shiv Nadar University and SSN College of Engineering.

She also founded The Habitats Trust, an organization dedicated to protecting endangered species and preserving biodiversity. Her efforts in both education and environmental conservation demonstrate a holistic approach to leadership—one that extends beyond business and into social responsibility.

Her commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) aligns with a growing global trend where business leaders actively contribute to societal development. As HCL Technologies expands its footprint, Roshni’s influence is expected to shape the company’s approach to sustainability, social impact, and ethical business practices.

A Legacy in the Making

Shiv Nadar’s transition of wealth and power to Roshni Nadar Malhotra is not just about financial assets but also about trust, vision, and leadership. As the new face of HCL Technologies, she carries the responsibility of driving the company’s next phase of innovation while upholding the values instilled by her father.

Under her leadership, HCL is expected to further its digital transformation initiatives, strengthen its global partnerships, and contribute to India’s growing prominence in the global tech landscape. With a keen eye on both business expansion and social responsibility, Roshni’s leadership could serve as a benchmark for the next generation of corporate leaders in India.

As she steps into this role with greater authority, industry observers and stakeholders will closely watch how she navigates the evolving technological landscape, ensuring HCL Technologies remains at the forefront of the IT industry. The transfer of wealth is more than just a financial milestone—it marks the rise of a new era in HCL’s journey, led by a leader poised to take the company to even greater heights.