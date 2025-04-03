Housing.com parent company REA India announces CEO Dhruv Agarwala’s exit

After 14 years of leadership and transformation, Dhruv Agarwala is stepping down, marking the end of an era for the business.

REA Group announced that Dhruv Agarwala has decided to step down as CEO of REA India after 14 years with the business. REA India is the owner of Housing.com and PropTiger.com - digital real estate transaction and advisory platform. A comprehensive process to appoint a new CEO is underway.

Agarwala co-founded PropTiger in 2011 before REA Group acquired a controlling interest in 2020, following its initial investment in 2017.

Agarwala led the successful acquisition of Housing.com and played a central role in the integration of this platform. Under his leadership, Housing.com has grown into a leader in digital property, used by millions of home seekers across the country.

Agarwala will remain with the business to support the appointment of his successor and ensure a smooth leadership transition before departing

“Dhruv is an exceptional entrepreneur and has harnessed the rapid expansion of digital real estate in India to build a high growth business. He has created a culture of innovation and developed a talented team who have delivered a market-leading audience and significant revenue growth in a highly competitive market. He leaves behind a considerable legacy that will have a lasting impact,” said REA Group CEO Owen Wilson.

“From founding PropTiger in 2011 to growing Housing.com into India’s foremost digital real estate platform, it has been an amazing journey. Now feels like the right time for me to step away and create space for new leadership to take the company forward. REA India is in great shape – with a clear strategy, a strong team, and a powerful brand that’s changing the way people experience property in India. I look forward to watching the company continue to grow and thrive from the sidelines,’ said Agarwala.