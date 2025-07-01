Leadership exit at SAP: Chief Revenue Officer Kulmeet Bawa steps down

Kulmeet Bawa is yet to announce his next move but hinted at sharing more details soon.

After five impactful years at SAP, Kulmeet Bawa, Chief Revenue Officer, has announced his departure from the company. Bawa, who played a pivotal role in SAP’s transformation into a cloud-first, SaaS-driven organisation, is stepping into his next chapter “with immense excitement, curiosity, and awe.”

“I’m moving on from this remarkable organisation with loads of gratitude, pride, and a heart full of memories,” Bawa shared in a heartfelt post on LinkedIn.

Calling it a “bittersweet” moment, Bawa described his tenure at SAP as one of the most defining stints of his career. He credited the people—teams, colleagues, and leaders—for making the experience truly special.

“The privilege of working alongside some of the brightest minds and most passionate professionals in the industry… colleagues who made the hard days worthwhile and the good days unforgettable,” he wrote.

Reflecting on SAP’s journey, Bawa said he felt humbled to have been part of the company’s evolution into a cloud SaaS powerhouse.

“SAP is one of the most remarkable transformation stories in enterprise tech,” he noted. “And to have played even a small part in that journey is something I’ll always cherish.”

Looking ahead, Bawa expressed excitement about the future, particularly in the context of emerging technologies like AI and AGI, which he says are “rewriting the rules of what’s impossible.”

“We are standing at the edge of something profound. Entire sectors are being reimagined in the blink of an eye. What an great time to be alive!”Bawa has yet to announce his next move but hinted at sharing more details soon.