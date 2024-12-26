Former PM Manmohan Singh, an architect of Indian economy, passes away at 92

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who is known for liberalising the Indian economy, has passed away. .

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on December 26. He breathed his last at 9.51 pm. He was 92.

An economist Dr Singh is known for liberalising the Indian economy by abolishing the License Raj in 1991. He served as Prime Minister of India from 2004-2014.

In 1971, Dr. Singh joined the Government of India as an Economic Advisor in the Commerce Ministry. This was soon followed by his appointment as Chief Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance in 1972. Among the many Governmental positions that Dr. Singh has occupied are Secretary in the Ministry of Finance; Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission; Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Advisor of the Prime Minister; and Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. The nation mourns the loss of one of its finest leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of former PM Manmohan Singh. PM Modi took to X and wrote, “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”