ONDC MD & CEO T Koshy steps down

T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has stepped down from his role. This marks the second major leadership exit at ONDC, following the departure of Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi in March after a three-and-a-half-year stint.

Koshy, who joined ONDC in February 2022 after over a decade at EY (where he last served as Partner), played a key role in building the network's foundational structure. Leadership responsibilities have now been transitioned to an executive committee, according to an official statement from ONDC.

“As with any dynamic and evolving organisation, a leadership change is currently underway. Koshy has expressed his desire to step down while helping on with the change. The MD & CEO responsibilities have been transitioned to an executive committee with Koshy available to the board over the next 3 months for advice,” the statement said.

ONDC, launched in April 2022 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, is a government-backed initiative to democratize digital commerce by enabling open networks for the exchange of goods and services across digital platforms.

Despite the leadership changes, ONDC continues to roll out innovative initiatives. As part of the Mahakumbh 2025 preparations, ONDC has facilitated a first-of-its-kind service allowing devotees across India to order prasad from the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple in Prayagraj and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Through Waayu, a seller network participant, users can place orders via buyer apps such as Paytm, Snapdeal, Easypay, DigiHaat, MyStore, and Rubaru—making religious offerings more accessible than ever.