Paytm Payments Services CEO Nakul Jain steps down

Nakul Jain is set to step down from his role as CEO to pursue an entrepreneurial journey, marking a significant leadership transition for the digital payments giant.
Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nakul Jain will resign on March 31, 2025, or an earlier mutually agreed date, its parent company One97 Communications informed in an exchange filing. 

Jain has decided to step down to pursue an entrepreneurial journey. PPSL is actively working on identifying a suitable replacement and will announce the new appointment in due course

“In the interim, PPSL remains focused on driving its growth and continuing to meet its business objectives,” the company said.

Jain joined Paytm Payments Services Limited from Standard Chartered Bank and has been in this role since April 2022. ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank are other banking organisations where he worked previously. He has more than 24 years of payments & retail banking experience across online payments, branch banking, wealth management, product and segments, distribution, retail assets, and acquisition with a clear on compliance & operation risk. 

