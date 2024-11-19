Punit Goenka steps down as MD of ZEE, to continue as CEO

Mukund Galgali, currently serving as CFO, has been appointed Deputy CEO to strengthen the company’s executive leadership team.

Punit Goenka has resigned from the Managing Director (MD) of Zee Entertainment to entirely focus on his operational responsibilities assigned to him by the Board. He has been appointed as CEO, effective November 18.

“Punit Goenka, Managing Director - Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, decided to relinquish his position as Managing Director of the Company to entirely focus on his operational responsibilities assigned to him by the Board on November 15, 2024,” said Zee Entertainment in a regulatory update.

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee accepted the resignation Punit Goenka as Managing Director of the Company and appointed him as CEO – Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

The company also confirmed that Mukund Galgali, Chief Financial Officer - Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, has been named as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company.