Rajeev Misra steps down as CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisors

Rajeev Misra, the CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisors, will be leaving the company that manages the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund. His departure will leave co-CEO Alex Clavel as the sole leader of the firm.

Misra’s exit ends his 10-year journey with SoftBank Group, where he was a key figure, helping to set up the Vision Fund in 2017. He initially joined SoftBank in 2014 to lead strategic finance and later worked closely with founder Masayoshi Son to establish the Vision Fund, which aimed to become the world’s largest tech-focused investment fund. The Vision Fund raised $100 billion, including investments from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and SoftBank itself.

The fund gained fame for backing bold ventures but faced several setbacks, including investments in companies like WeWork and Katerra. These high-profile projects suffered big losses, sparking criticism about the fund’s approach to risk and strategy. Although the fund had some success, like its early backing of the e-commerce company Coupang, most of its legacy is associated with heavy spending during the tech boom, followed by cost-cutting and layoffs when it struggled to turn a profit.

Misra, before SoftBank, held leading positions at Deutsche Bank, where he managed credit trading and commodities, and later joined UBS in 2009 as head of its fixed income division during the global financial crisis. In 2022, he launched a new $6 billion fund called One Investment Management with support from Abu Dhabi, which he will continue to manage.