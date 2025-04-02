News: Ramesh Jha resigns as whole-time director of Adani Power's APJL

Ramesh Jha has resigned with effect from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025.
Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited, has announced a key leadership change. Ramesh Jha, Whole-time Director of APJL, has tendered his resignation effective from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Power stated, “We wish to inform you that Ramesh Jha, a Whole-time Director of the Company’s material subsidiary, namely, Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (‘APJL’), has resigned to continue his office as such with effect from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025.” The company also confirmed that Jha would no longer be classified as a Senior Management Personnel from the same date.

Jha’s departure comes at a significant time for APJL, which recently marked a major operational milestone. The company achieved the Commercial Operations Date (COD) of the second unit of its 2x800 MW Godda Ultra-supercritical Thermal Power Plant (Godda USCTPP) on June 26, 2023. Located in the Godda district of Jharkhand, the plant has been developed to supply power to Bangladesh and is part of India’s energy export initiatives.

The first unit of the Godda project became operational on April 6, 2023, with the second unit following in just 2.5 months—a noteworthy feat. The entire project, including the dedicated transmission line, was completed in a record time of around 3.5 years from financial closure, despite disruptions caused by three waves of COVID-19 across India, China, and Bangladesh.

Jha’s leadership was instrumental during this critical period of development and execution. His resignation marks the end of a significant chapter for APJL as the company enters its next phase of operations.

