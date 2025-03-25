Samsung co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies at 63, leaving a legacy in innovation

With a career spanning over 30 years at Samsung, Han was widely respected for his vision and expertise in display technology. Before his appointment as co-CEO, he served as the head of Samsung’s Visual Display Business.

Samsung Electronics has announced the passing of its co-CEO Han Jong-hee, who died at the age of 63 due to cardiac arrest. Han, a pivotal figure in Samsung’s rise as a global technology leader, was instrumental in shaping the company’s consumer electronics and mobile divisions.

Han Jong-hee had been a key leader at Samsung for decades, spearheading the company’s display and mobile innovations. As co-CEO, he played a critical role in driving Samsung’s advancements in television, semiconductor, and smartphone technologies, making the company a dominant force in the global electronics market.

With a career spanning over 30 years at Samsung, Han was widely respected for his vision and expertise in display technology. Before his appointment as co-CEO, he served as the head of Samsung’s Visual Display Business, where he led the company’s development of cutting-edge television displays, including advancements in OLED and QLED technology. His leadership helped Samsung maintain its position as the world’s top TV manufacturer for nearly two decades.

In 2021, Han was appointed as vice chairman and co-CEO, overseeing Samsung’s DX (Device eXperience) division, which included mobile devices, TVs, home appliances, and other consumer electronics. His appointment was part of Samsung’s strategic restructuring to strengthen its leadership in the rapidly evolving tech industry. Han played a key role in steering Samsung’s mobile business through intense competition, leveraging innovations in foldable smartphones and artificial intelligence to stay ahead in the market.

Colleagues and industry leaders have expressed deep sorrow over Han’s sudden passing, remembering him as a dedicated and visionary leader who helped define Samsung’s success. “Han Jong-hee was a true innovator who led with passion and commitment. His contributions to Samsung and the technology industry will leave a lasting legacy,” a Samsung spokesperson said in an official statement.

Han’s unexpected passing raises questions about the future leadership of Samsung’s DX division. While the company has a deep bench of executives capable of carrying forward his vision, his absence will undoubtedly be felt across the industry. Analysts predict that Samsung may soon announce structural changes or leadership adjustments to ensure continuity in its operations.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Han was known for his humble demeanor and dedication to mentorship. He was a strong advocate for developing young talent within Samsung and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. His leadership style was marked by an unwavering focus on pushing technological boundaries while maintaining a customer-centric approach.

As the technology world mourns his loss, Samsung faces a period of transition. The company, which has been navigating global economic challenges and increasing competition, will now have to move forward without one of its most influential leaders.

Han Jong-hee’s contributions to Samsung’s growth and success have left an indelible mark on the industry. His legacy as a visionary leader in consumer electronics will be remembered for years to come.