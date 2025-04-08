Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie steps down amid post-bankruptcy leadership reshuffle

Weeks after emerging from bankruptcy, US discount carrier Spirit Airlines announces the immediate exit of CEO Ted Christie and other key leadership changes.

Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Spirit Airlines, LLC, has announced a major leadership shakeup following the airline's recent emergence from bankruptcy and board restructuring.

Ted Christie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Airlines, has stepped down from his role and from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The announcement comes shortly after the airline completed its financial restructuring process, marking a critical juncture in the company’s recovery journey.

In the interim, Spirit has appointed an Office of the President to lead operations until a permanent CEO is named. This interim leadership team comprises Fred Cromer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Thomas Canfield, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

"On behalf of the Board and the Spirit team, I thank Ted for his tireless efforts over his 13 years at the Company,” said Robert Milton, Chairman of Spirit Airlines. “He has seen a lot and done a lot during his tenure here, including navigating the Company through the COVID crisis and multiple strategic junctures, as well as most recently, a corporate restructuring. Ted has kept the company together through challenging times, and for this we wish him all the best going forward."

Alongside the CEO transition, the airline also announced that Matt Klein, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, has stepped down. Klein, who joined Spirit in 2016, played a significant role in shaping the airline’s commercial strategy during a period of both growth and turbulence.

Stepping into the role of Chief Commercial Officer is Rana Ghosh, who has been with the airline since 2015. Ghosh most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer since June 2024.

“Spirit owes thanks to Matt for his many contributions since arriving in 2016, and we all wish him the best," added Milton. "We are also enthusiastic to welcome Rana into his new role."

These leadership changes signal a new phase for Spirit Airlines as it works to rebuild and reposition itself in a competitive post-pandemic aviation landscape.