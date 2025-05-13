Suparna Mitra resigns as CEO of Titan Watches & Wearables

Suparna Mitra, the CEO of Titan Company’s Watches & Wearables division, has resigned due to personal reasons. She will step down on August 12, 2025, after more than 15 years of service at Titan.

Suparna Mitra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Titan Company’s Watches & Wearables division, has resigned from her role due to personal reasons. The announcement was made public via a regulatory filing by the company on Tuesday. Mitra’s resignation will take effect on August 12, 2025, marking the end of her leadership in the division.

With more than 15 years of experience at Titan, Mitra’s departure comes as a significant shift for the company, which has seen notable growth under her leadership. Mitra’s journey with Titan began in 2006 when she joined as the Global Marketing Head, bringing with her a wealth of experience in the retail and consumer goods sectors. She quickly became an instrumental part of Titan’s evolution, overseeing the company’s marketing strategies across a range of its product lines.

In her early years at Titan, Mitra also served as the Business Head for South India, where she played a critical role in Titan’s expansion into new markets and regions. She helped drive operations across several of Titan's key verticals, including watches, jewellery, and eyewear. Her ability to lead in diverse markets helped Titan grow its footprint and strengthen its position in these highly competitive sectors.

In 2019, Titan promoted Mitra to the role of Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for its Watches & Accessories division, further cementing her place as a leader within the company. Under her leadership, Titan made significant strides in expanding its presence in the rapidly growing wearables market. The company was able to tap into the booming lifestyle tech segment, a move that significantly boosted its portfolio. Titan Watches, under Mitra’s stewardship, also introduced a range of innovative products that appealed to a broad spectrum of consumers, from tech enthusiasts to fashion-conscious buyers.

Mitra’s leadership was pivotal in Titan’s success in the wearables market, which has witnessed explosive growth in recent years. As CEO of the Watches & Wearables division, she steered the company through a period of transformation, focusing on enhancing Titan’s technological offerings. Her tenure saw Titan strengthen its position in the smartwatch and fitness wearables categories, which are crucial to the company's future growth strategy. This expansion has been one of the key drivers of Titan’s increasing market share in the wearables sector, alongside its established legacy in traditional watches.

Prior to her successful career at Titan, Mitra held the position of Business Head for Lee at Arvind Brands, where she gained valuable experience in brand management and market expansion. Her time at Arvind Brands equipped her with the skills necessary to lead Titan’s diverse product offerings and positioned her as one of the most respected figures in the retail sector.

In her statement regarding the resignation, Mitra expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she had been given and the trust Titan had placed in her over the years. She said, "I have enjoyed every moment of my journey at Titan and am proud of the progress we have made. Titan will continue to be close to my heart, and I wish the team great success in the future."

Titan has yet to announce Mitra's successor, but the company is expected to continue its focus on expanding in the wearables and lifestyle tech markets. The leadership transition marks the beginning of a new chapter for Titan as it navigates an increasingly digital and tech-driven future.