Vodafone announces CFO Luka Mucic’s exit

In a significant leadership transition, Vodafone Group Plc has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Luka Mucic, will be stepping down from his position to pursue a new external opportunity. He will join Vonovia SE as Chief Executive Officer. Vonovia is a prominent, Germany-based DAX 40-listed real estate company. Mucic is expected to leave Vodafone by early 2026, marking the end of a pivotal chapter in the telecom giant’s ongoing transformation journey.

The announcement comes as Vodafone intensifies efforts to revive its underperforming German operations—its largest and most strategically critical market. The company confirmed it is initiating a rigorous search process to identify Mucic’s successor, with further updates to be shared in due course.

Luka Mucic joined Vodafone at a crucial time, bringing with him deep financial expertise and experience in large-scale business transformation. Over the past year, he has played a key role in resetting the company’s capital allocation strategy, streamlining operations, and sharpening the organization’s focus on customer-centricity and operational efficiency.

Vodafone Group CEO, Margherita Della Valle, expressed her appreciation for Mucic’s contributions. “I would like to thank Luka for his commitment to Vodafone during this first stage of our transformation. During his time with us, he has played a key part in resetting our capital allocation priorities and enhancing our focus on operational excellence. I wish him the very best for the next phase of his career as a CEO back in his homeland,” she said.

Mucic's departure highlights Vodafone’s evolving leadership dynamics amid an ambitious transformation programme that has seen the telecom major reshape its portfolio, simplify its organizational structure, and refocus on improving the customer experience.

Reflecting on his time with Vodafone, Mucic shared, “Over the last two years, Vodafone has undergone a wide-reaching transformation programme to reshape our portfolio, simplify our organisation, and refocus on our customers and operational excellence. I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to the whole Vodafone team. Whilst I look forward to the next step in my career back in my native Germany, it has been rewarding to help shape the transformation and I have the utmost confidence in Vodafone’s future success.”

Mucic’s move to Vonovia SE is a significant step in his career trajectory, positioning him at the helm of one of Germany’s largest residential property companies. His financial acumen and leadership background will be key assets as Vonovia navigates a complex real estate market environment in Europe.

As Vodafone prepares for a new phase of growth and renewal, the company’s focus remains firmly on delivering value to its shareholders, strengthening its core markets, and accelerating performance improvements—particularly in Germany. Mucic’s departure, while marking the end of a brief but impactful tenure, also signals the company’s readiness to continue evolving with a renewed leadership vision.