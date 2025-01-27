Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu resigns as CEO – Here’s who’s taking over

Vembu has long been an advocate for self-reliance in technology and rural development. His shift to a research-focused role aligns with his vision of building innovative, homegrown solutions.

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho Corp, has announced that he is stepping down as the CEO of the software giant and will now focus on research and development as the company’s “chief scientist.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu explained that his decision comes in response to both challenges and opportunities in the technology landscape, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). “A new chapter begins today. In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full-time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission,” he wrote.

As part of the leadership transition, Vembu has handed over the role of group CEO to co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey. Additionally, he announced that another co-founder, Tony Thomas, will lead Zoho’s US operations. Meanwhile, Rajesh Ganesan will take charge of the company’s ManageEngine division, and Mani Vembu will oversee the Zoho.com division.

Vembu emphasized that Zoho’s future hinges on its ability to innovate in research and development. “The future of our company entirely depends on how well we navigate the R&D challenge, and I am looking forward to my new assignment with energy and vigour,” he said. He also expressed enthusiasm about returning to hands-on technical work, a domain that has always been close to his heart.

Zoho Corp, headquartered in Chennai, India, is a leading provider of business software solutions, including customer relationship management (CRM), project management, and enterprise tools. Under Vembu’s leadership, the company has expanded globally, serving millions of users.

Vembu has long been an advocate for self-reliance in technology and rural development. His shift to a research-focused role aligns with his vision of building innovative, homegrown solutions. The leadership reshuffle reflects Zoho’s strategic direction, ensuring continued growth while placing a strong emphasis on technological advancement.

With AI rapidly reshaping industries, Zoho’s decision to strengthen its R&D efforts could prove crucial in maintaining its competitive edge. Vembu’s new role suggests that the company is doubling down on innovation at a time when AI-driven solutions are becoming central to business software.

As Zoho enters this new phase, the company’s leadership team will be tasked with balancing global expansion with deep technological research—an approach that has defined Zoho’s success so far. Vembu’s transition signals not just a leadership change but also a strategic shift toward future-proofing Zoho’s technological foundation.