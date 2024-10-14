Cultural adaptation a growing challenge for expats: Study

Survey reveals 56% of expatriates struggle with cultural adaptation, highlighting the complexities of relocation in a digital age.

A new survey by Crown Relocations, a global relocation services company, reveals that cultural adaptation is becoming a growing hurdle for expats.

The survey found that 92% of expats find adapting to a new culture challenging, with 65% finding it extremely or very challenging. Those who have relocated more than twice are more likely to find cultural adaptation harder, with almost 60% reporting increased cultural differences compared to past moves.

The survey, titled "Relocating in a Changing World: 2024 Global Expatriate Survey," surveyed 1,000 expats from 73 countries. It aimed to understand how the expatriate experience is evolving in a world facing various challenges.

The rise of "Digital Natives" who rely heavily on social media and messaging apps is seen as a potential reason for the increased difficulty in adapting, as face-to-face interaction is crucial for cultural integration.

The survey also found that 70% of expats found it difficult to adjust to the different tech landscape in their new country, with cashless societies posing particular challenges. However, the survey also highlights that digitalization is making relocations more sustainable.

Despite the challenges, 86% of expat parents said their children were excited about relocating, with only 2% reporting their children struggling to adapt to the new environment.

"Globalisation has made the world a smaller place, but it's possible that the instant availability of international social-media content blinds us to just how varied and diverse the world is," said Sherry Liu, Vice President of Moving Services for Crown Worldwide Group.

The survey suggests that while the world becomes more interconnected, cultural adaptation remains a critical, and potentially underestimated, aspect of a successful relocation.