45% employers plan to hire new permanent employees this year: Report

India’s hiring outlook for the upcoming financial year appears optimistic, with 45% of employers planning to hire for new permanent roles, according to a new report released by workforce solutions provider Genius Consultants. The Hiring, Compensation & Attrition Management Outlook Survey for 2025-26 reveals that despite economic uncertainties, businesses are showing strong intent to expand their workforces and invest in long-term talent.

The report is based on insights gathered from 1,520 CXOs and senior-level executives across various industries. The findings point to a cautiously optimistic yet strategically balanced hiring landscape.

While 45% of employers intend to recruit for newly created permanent positions, another 13% are looking to replace existing talent. This signals a healthy churn and a focus on skill-specific hiring.

Meanwhile, 26% of companies are prioritizing temporary, contractual, or project-based hiring, indicating a growing preference for flexible staffing solutions to respond to evolving business needs. This shift reflects broader trends in the job market, where gig work and advisory roles are becoming more prominent.

However, not all employers are in expansion mode. Around 16% of surveyed organisations indicated no hiring plans for FY26, showcasing a cautious approach in certain sectors.

According to the report, mid-level professionals are the top priority, with 37% of employers focusing on hiring for this segment. This is followed by an increased interest in gig workers and contractual roles at 26%. Entry-level hiring accounts for 19%, while senior leadership hiring stands at 18%, indicating a well-rounded approach to workforce building.

“This balanced strategy is likely aimed at maintaining continuity and expertise while also preparing the organisation for future innovation,” the report noted.

The report reveals that 53% of organisations expect moderate hiring growth between 5–10%, while 33% anticipate more aggressive expansion, with hiring expected to increase by over 10–15% in FY26.

Sector-wise, the retail, e-commerce, and quick-commerce (Q-commerce) sectors lead the hiring wave, with 21% of respondents anticipating increased recruitment in these areas. This boom is also influencing the logistics and warehousing sector, where 9% of employers expect a rise in headcount.

The automobile and EV sector is also expected to see growth, with 15% of respondents predicting higher hiring activity. Other growth sectors include renewables, energy, and engineering projects (11%), IT services, telecom and technology (13%), manufacturing and production (11%), infrastructure and real estate (10%), and BFSI (9%).

In contrast, FMCG, FMCD, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, and education sectors are expected to see minimal hiring activity in the coming fiscal year.

Commenting on the findings, R P Yadav, Chairman and Managing Director of Genius Consultants, said, “While organizations are navigating economic uncertainties, the demand for skilled talent remains strong. With mid-senior professionals in high demand, businesses must focus on retention strategies to mitigate attrition risks. These insights will help corporates adapt their talent management approach effectively for 2025-26.”

As companies brace for change in a dynamic economic climate, the survey indicates that a strong talent strategy—balancing permanent roles with project-based flexibility—will be key to staying competitive in FY26.