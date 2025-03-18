Employment boom in India: Over 40% rise in Q2 2025

Company expansion (45%) is cited as the prime reason for rise in hiring intentions, while change in the market dynamics (36%) was listed as the reason for companies expecting a staffing decrease in Q2 2025, said a survey.

Indian companies have been showing strong hiring intentions globally in the April-June quarter of this calendar year as the country continues to lead the global net employment outlook with a 43% rise, exceeding the global average by 18 points for the second quarter, said a survey.

Company expansion (45%) is cited as the prime reason for rise in hiring intentions, while change in the market dynamics (36%) was listed as the main reason for companies expecting a staffing decrease in the second quarter, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

Apart from company expansion, 24% of companies report intentions to increase hiring to meet the demands of tech advancements and upgradation, especially among companies in the Asia-Pacific region, it said.

The survey further indicated that more than 55% of employers intended to hire, 12% foresee a decrease, 29% do not expect any change in their workforce, and 4% remain unsure about the move.

The survey is based on multiple inputs gathered from about 40,000 employers across at least 41 countries, including 3,000 headhunters across different regions of India from January 2-31, 2025.

Information Technology (55%), industrial and materials (48%), healthcare and life sciences (42%), transport and logistics and automotive (40%) and communication services (38%) sectors report a growth in hiring intentions as compared to the first quarter of this year.

Further, financial and real estate (43%) is marginally down by one point while energy and utilities (32%) and consumer goods and services (32%) see a drop of six points and eight points respectively, compared to the previous quarter, the survey added.

Meanwhile, job markets have strengthened in all four regions of India year-on-year with the western India (47%) leading regional hiring intentions, followed by northern and eastern India (44%), and southern India (39%), said the survey.

Hiring expectations remain the lowest in Europe and the Middle East at 20% and have strengthened by one point since Q1 2025 and four points year-on-year, it said.

The hiring expectations vary across the regions with employers most keen to hire in the UK. The strongest outlook globally for the energy and utilities industry vertical was reported in Switzerland (59%), healthcare and life sciences in Austria (55%), and transport, logistics, and automotive in the Netherlands (53%).

Hiring managers across the Asia-Pacific countries anticipate the strongest regional intentions of 30%, increasing by three points compared to both the previous quarters and the same period last year.

Moreover, India, China, and Singapore, continue to report the strongest outlooks in the region. The most cautious outlooks were reported in Hong Kong and Japan.

The strongest outlook globally for the communication services sector was reported in China at 49%.

Employers across north, central, and south America reported the strongest regional outlook for Q2 at 29%, with hiring intentions unchanged since the previous quarter but slightly increasing by three points compared to the same period last year.

Further, employers in the US, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica reported the strongest hiring intentions across the regions for the second quarter. The weakest intentions were reported in Argentina, Chile, and Puerto Rico.

The strongest outlooks globally for both the financials and real estate and IT industry verticals were reported in Costa Rica (74% and 55%, respectively), with the brightest outlooks in the consumer goods and services industry (39%) in Mexico.