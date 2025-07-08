Public sector banks to hire 50,000 employees in FY26; SBI to lead with 20,000 new recruits

Among the 12 public sector banks, the State Bank of India (SBI)—the largest player—will lead the recruitment drive.

In a significant boost to employment in the banking sector, public sector banks (PSBs) plan to hire nearly 50,000 employees in the current financial year to meet growing business demands and fuel their expansion plans.

According to data collated from various banks, around 40% of the new hires will be officers, while the remaining will be clerical staff and support personnel. Among the 12 public sector banks, the State Bank of India (SBI)—the largest player—will lead the recruitment drive with nearly 20,000 appointments, including a sizable number of specialised officers.

SBI has already begun the hiring process, onboarding 505 Probationary Officers (POs) and 13,455 Junior Associates to strengthen customer service across its branch network. As of March 2025, SBI’s total staff strength stood at 2,36,226, including 1,15,066 officers.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) also plans to bolster its workforce, aiming to recruit over 5,500 employees this fiscal. The bank currently has a workforce of 1,02,746.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of India has announced plans to hire around 4,000 employees in FY26 to support its operational needs.

This bulk hiring initiative reflects renewed momentum in the public banking sector and is expected to enhance service delivery, support digital initiatives, and improve financial inclusion efforts nationwide.