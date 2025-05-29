Paws, Perks & Productivity: The rising culture of paw-sitive workplace

From pet care leave to hiring a Golden Retriever as Chief Happiness Officer, companies are embracing innovative ways to make the workplace more employee-friendly.

To keep employees engaged, motivated, and cared for, organisations across India — regardless of size — are embracing unique and emotionally intelligent workplace initiatives. The latest trend? Integrating pets and personalised benefits into the work experience to foster empathy, emotional well-being, and stronger human connections.

One heartwarming example comes from Harvesting Robotics, a Hyderabad-based startup developing sustainable laser-weeding technology for farmers. In a move that’s gone viral online, the company appointed a Golden Retriever named Denver as its Chief Happiness Officer (CHO).

“Meet our newest hire, Denver – Chief Happiness Officer. He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up,” said Co-founder Rahul Arepaka in a LinkedIn post. He added that becoming a pet-friendly workplace has been one of their best decisions — and Denver enjoys the best perks in the company.

This playful yet thoughtful gesture is more than a feel-good moment — it underscores a broader shift in how companies are prioritising emotional well-being at work.

It is worth mention here that Delhi-based Codleo Consulting appointed young dog Leo as chief happiness officer in 2021. A Golden retriever was promoted to ‘chief happiness officer’ at Glendale hospital in the US.

Nestlé India is another example of this evolving culture. The company recently launched a ‘Pet Perks’ program to support employees who are pet parents. The initiative includes pet adoption leave, bereavement leave, and veterinary care discounts, enabling employees to better manage personal responsibilities alongside their work.

These examples reflect a deeper cultural transformation in Indian workplaces — one that prioritises empathy, mental health, and holistic employee experiences.

But it's not just about pets. Across Asia, companies are also rethinking the employee rewards ecosystem to attract and retain top talent. HR leaders are prioritising benefits such as health and wellness, flexible work options, and career development, recognising that meeting the evolving expectations of a multigenerational workforce is key to employee satisfaction.

According to the Asia Employee Benefits Report, organisations in the region are increasingly focused on building robust employee benefits (EB) packages to cater to diverse needs. The report notes that reward strategies are becoming a strategic lever for enhancing employee engagement and strengthening employer brands.

In today’s competitive talent landscape — driven by Gen Z and Millennials — forward-thinking organisations understand that culture, care, and customised benefits are no longer "nice-to-haves." They are essential.