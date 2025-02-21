Vantage circle’s approach to meaningful employee recognition

As employees’ priorities shift toward more meaningful and value-driven workplaces, employee recognition is no longer just a ‘nice-to-have’ policy.

Vantage Circle has rebranded its flagship product, ‘Vantage Rewards,’ to ‘Vantage Recognition”, reflecting its commitment to fostering a culture where recognition is not just a rare or an occasional gesture but a core business agenda.

This move prioritises meaningful recognition over transactional rewards, as the global employee recognition and rewards platform aims to create more engaged, motivated, and high-performing workplaces.

This rebranding aligns with the company’s “Flipping the R’s” approach, which shifts the focus from rewards to recognition as a key driver of employee behaviour. Why is this important? With today’s constantly evolving workplace dynamics, it is crucial to make appreciation an integral part of daily operations, strengthening employee connections and reinforcing company values—exactly what Vantage Recognition represents.

Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle explained, “We believe that recognition is more than just a tool for rewards—it’s a foundation for a thriving culture. With Vantage Recognition, we are not just recognising achievements, but cultivating a mindset of appreciation that drives motivation, strengthens employee connections, and ultimately contributes to business success.”

Vantage Recognition takes this a step further by leveraging behavioral science to create recognition programs that are personalised, impactful, and aligned with business objectives. In an era where employees seek purpose and fulfillment, organisations that embrace a culture of recognition will have a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent.

Various reports find that effective and timely ‘recognition’ significantly boosts employee engagement, retention, and overall productivity. However, traditional reward programs often fail to deliver a lasting impact due to their transactional nature. By integrating employee recognition naturally into the work flow and aligning it with employees’ intrinsic motivations—such as a sense of belonging and achievement—organisations can unlock their workforce’s full potential.

And it is not just an HR job, but a practice to be adopted by everyone in the organisation, from CXOs to new joinees. Such a culture nurtures employees to be self-motivated and perform at their highest level, just like their leaders.