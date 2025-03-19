LinkedIn reveals 15 fastest-growing skills employers seek in talent—AI isn’t on top

According to LinkedIn, 69% of recruiters report a significant skills mismatch, indicating that the skills possessed by available talent do not align with the evolving needs and expectations of businesses.

For years, AI has dominated conversations about the future of work. But when it comes to the skills most in demand for 2025, AI doesn’t top the list. Instead, LinkedIn’s latest Skills on the Rise 2025 report reveals a striking reality—creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking are now the most sought-after skills for employers.

This shift underscores a critical challenge for business leaders: how to bridge the growing skills gap while ensuring talent strategies align with evolving business needs.

What’s Driving the Skills Reset?

According to LinkedIn’s research:

64% of the skills used in jobs today will change by 2030.

69% of recruiters report a skills mismatch—the talent available doesn’t align with business needs.

60% of professionals are open to switching industries, signaling that traditional career paths are evolving.

39% of professionals plan to learn new skills to stay relevant.

“As AI changes how we work, soft skills like creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking are no longer optional—they are business-critical,” says Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn’s Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor.

For leaders, this means one thing: building a workforce that combines human ingenuity with AI fluency.

The 15 Fastest-Growing Skills for 2025

Creativity & Innovation Code Review Problem Solving Pre-Screening Strategic Thinking Communication Adaptability Large Language Models (LLM) AI Literacy Debugging Customer Engagement Statistical Data Analysis Prompt Engineering Market Analysis Stakeholder Management





What This Means for Business Leaders

Soft Skills Are Now Hard Currency - AI can automate tasks, but it can’t replace human creativity, strategic decision-making, or adaptability. Creativity isn’t just for designers—it’s becoming essential in business development, education, and even tech roles.

AI Is a Baseline, Not a Differentiator - With 95% of C-suite leaders prioritizing AI skills, proficiency in AI tools like LLMs and prompt engineering is expected. However, businesses aren’t hiring AI specialists alone—they need professionals who can combine AI fluency with leadership and decision-making skills.

Customer Engagement Is a Competitive Advantage - Customer engagement (#11 on the list) is no longer just a sales function. Strong stakeholder management and market analysis skills are critical as businesses focus on retention and long-term relationships.

Additionally, here are the top 10 Skills on the Rise in India amongst professionals in Human Resources:

Relationship Management

Communication Training

Candidate Assessment

Critical Thinking

Adaptability

Data Visualisation

AI Literacy

Reporting & Analysis

Social Media Marketing

Talent Scouting

How Leaders Should Respond

Rethink Hiring Strategies - Instead of focusing solely on AI skills, prioritize candidates with problem-solving, adaptability, and strategic thinking. These are the skills that will drive sustainable business impact.

Invest in Internal Upskilling - With 39% of professionals actively learning new skills, companies must create agile training programs that blend AI literacy with leadership development.

Bridge the Skills Gap Now - A skills-first hiring approach—rather than focusing on degrees or past job titles—will be critical to filling talent shortages.

AI is changing work, but businesses won’t win by hiring for AI alone. The real differentiator is talent that combines technical fluency with human intelligence. The companies that invest in these skills today will lead the future of work.