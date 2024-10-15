MSDE and Meta join hands to launch AI Assistant and 5 centres in VR and MR

Learners can now access personalised support via an AI-powered chatbot on the Skill India Digital portal, 24/7, available in English, Hindi, and Hinglish on WhatsApp.

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in partnership with Meta has announced to launch of an AI Assistant for the Skill India Mission and established five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR). These centres will be located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Chennai, and Kanpur.

Under this, an innovative AI-powered chatbot powered by Meta’s open-source Llama model will be developed, to enhance the learner experience on the Skill India Digital (SID) portal.

The partnership on AI assistant aims to streamline information access, improve learning outcomes, and provide students with seamless support through an intuitive digital interface. The five CoEs will also provide realistic simulations, improve engagement, and increase accessibility to skill development training.

Sarvam AI, the technical partner for the AI assistant project, will be responsible for the development and deployment of the chatbot, which will be piloted over six months. The chatbot, which will be integrated into the SID Portal, offers 24/7 assistance to users, enabling quick discovery of course information, interactive Q&A for course content, and access to lecture summaries and relevant videos for revision.

Available over WhatsApp, the chatbot will support English, Hindi, and Hinglish, along with voice capabilities, making it more accessible to a diverse range of users across India. In addition, users can search for specific course topics, find skilling centers, explore job listings based on location and interest, and receive tailored feedback for continuous improvement. The chatbot will also provide valuable analytics to the MSDE to further optimize the platform.

Further, Skillveri, the technical partner for establishing the CoEs, will provide cutting-edge VR and MR resources, curriculum, and trained professionals to equip learners and instructors with the latest technology, enabling immersive and interactive learning experiences.

“By integrating technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and mixed reality into the Skill India ecosystem, we are democratising access to cutting-edge technologies enabling personalised learning pathways for the youth of the country,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

“These partnerships with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MDSE) are a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between technology and education. Through the integration of advanced technologies like Open-Source Llama we aim to empower not just the students, but also educators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital-first world,” said Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Meta India.