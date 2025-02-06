Oracle to train 500,000 youth and women in new-age technologies by 2028

Oracle collaborates with the National Skills Development Corporation to support Skill India Mission to train and nurture the future workforce.

Oracle, in collaboration with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), has launched Project Vidya under the Skill India Mission to upskill 500,000 youth and women in emerging technologies by 2028. The initiative focuses on AI, Generative AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, machine learning, data science, and application development to prepare learners for future-ready careers.

Delivered through Oracle University’s MyLearn platform, Project Vidya offers foundational and professional-level training, leading to industry-recognized certifications in digital skills. The program initially targets 100,000 learners from diverse backgrounds, including engineering, arts, and sciences.

The program will offer foundational training in cloud technologies that will channel students to professional-level training and certifications – including in areas such as DevOps, AI, applications business processes, application development, and data science – as well as additional training curated individually based on learning levels and educational goals.

“Through strategic partnerships and innovative models, we are building a skilled ecosystem that not only fulfills current industry demands but also anticipates future trends, empowering Indian youth to contribute significantly to the nation’s growth and development,” said Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

“Through our collaboration with industry leaders like Oracle, we want to accelerate the training requirements of our youth so it can have a positive impact on their career opportunities and also on nation building,” he added.

So far, over 80,000 students have been trained and certified under Project Vidya by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) under the state’s Naan Mudhalvan programme.

“Training and education are important pillars that contribute to economic development. With India being home to the world’s youngest population, the opportunity for our youth is huge,” said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC.

“Through Project Vidya and by training our youth in modern technologies like cloud and AI, we believe we can make a significant contribution towards nation building and economic growth. Our collaborations with NSDC and TNSDC will provide essential and vital skills to our future digital economy. We are looking forward to expanding the reach of the programme and collaborating with states and skilling organisations across India.”

Project Vidya will be delivered as a digital learning experience through Oracle MyLearn, Oracle’s comprehensive training and enablement platform from Oracle University, used by millions of learners around the world.