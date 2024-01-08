News: Flipkart initiates performance-based job cuts, anticipates 5-7% layoff

Strategic HR

Flipkart initiates performance-based job cuts, anticipates 5-7% layoff

To trim expenses, Flipkart refrained from new hiring throughout the previous year. The company is meticulously planning to streamline its resources, ensuring maximum efficiency across its current and upcoming ventures.
Flipkart initiates performance-based job cuts, anticipates 5-7% layoff

It appears that the wave of layoffs, which slowed down in 2023, is making a vigorous comeback. Companies such as Google had hinted at significant layoffs at the start of 2024, and now, another tech giant, Flipkart, is implementing job cuts based on performance, reducing its team size by 5-7 per cent.

According to Mint, these cuts will stem from annual performance reviews and are slated to be completed between March and April. This isn't the first time Flipkart has resorted to performance-based layoffs, having conducted similar exercises over the past two years.

In a bid to control costs, Flipkart has abstained from new hiring over the past year. While finalising a $1 billion financing round, including investments from Walmart and other backers, Flipkart is strategising to optimise its resources across existing and new ventures. 

Discussions on restructuring plans and the roadmap for 2024 are scheduled for a forthcoming meeting involving senior executives.

Despite the ongoing restructuring, Flipkart has decided to postpone its initial public offering until 2024, pausing its earlier plans slated for 2022-23. Furthermore, Flipkart's strategic moves, including the recent acquisition of Cleartrip partially owned by the Adani Group, have generated a gross merchandise value (GMV) of around $1.5-1.7 billion. 

The company aims to further invest in its hotel business and expand Cleartrip's services beyond airline bookings.

Reportedly, Flipkart affirm the company's diligent efforts in streamlining internal operations for several months. This restructuring aligns with Flipkart's goal of reassessing its current and future business trajectories.

While securing $600 million in fresh capital from parent company Walmart as part of the ongoing $1 billion round, Flipkart's senior management actively seeks ways to curtail expenses in various categories.

Read full story

Topics: Strategic HR, #Layoffs, #HRTech, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Samriddhi Srivastava

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

Are stay interviews here to stay?

Are stay interviews here to stay?

Capgemini to Amagi: Industry leaders reveal major HR Tech trends of 2024

Capgemini to Amagi: Industry leaders reveal major HR Tech trends of 2024

Flipkart initiates performance-based job cuts, anticipates 5-7% layoff

Flipkart initiates performance-based job cuts, anticipates 5-7% layoff

GE Healthcare elevates Nisha Srinivasan as CHRO India and South Asia

GE Healthcare elevates Nisha Srinivasan as CHRO India and South Asia

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy