After rolling out a voluntary exit, Google cuts hundreds of employees from Android and Chrome teams

Alphabet-owned Google has laid off hundreds of employees from its Platforms and Devices division, which includes teams responsible for Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser. The latest job cuts come just months after the company offered a voluntary exit programme to employees within the same group, highlighting a broader and ongoing restructuring strategy.

The layoffs, first reported by The Information, are part of a multi-phase effort to reshape the Platforms and Devices division following the 2023 merger of Google’s Android and Chrome teams under a unified group led by senior executive Rick Osterloh. At the time of the merger, the consolidated unit comprised more than 20,000 employees and was tasked with spearheading some of Google’s most critical software and hardware innovations.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the layoffs, stating the move is intended to improve operational efficiency and responsiveness across the division. “Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively. This included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit programme that we offered in January,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the recent layoffs, Google emphasised that hiring continues across various teams in the US and globally, suggesting that while restructuring is ongoing, the company is still investing in strategic talent acquisition.

Earlier this year, Google launched a voluntary exit programme aimed specifically at employees in the Android, Pixel, and Chrome units. The initiative was designed for staff who might not align with the new goals of the restructured division or who were facing challenges with the company’s hybrid work expectations. Notably, this programme did not extend to employees working in Search or artificial intelligence (AI), two areas that remain a high priority for Google.

While the voluntary programme offered an off-ramp for some, the latest layoffs appear to affect a broader segment of the workforce, indicating that the company’s need to reduce headcount extended beyond voluntary departures.

These layoffs are not an isolated move. They follow a broader trend of workforce reductions at Google, which began in earnest in 2023 when the company slashed around 6% of its global workforce—roughly 12,000 jobs. Though smaller-scale job cuts have occurred since then, Google’s overall headcount has remained around 180,000 employees.

In February, Bloomberg also reported that Google had trimmed roles within its cloud division, though those layoffs were limited to specific teams.

The latest cuts reflect the tech giant’s continued push to streamline operations and align resources with evolving business priorities. As AI advancements, shifting product strategies, and hybrid work models reshape the tech landscape, Google’s ongoing restructuring underscores the challenges even the largest players face in adapting to a rapidly changing industry.