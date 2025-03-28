Did Dell lay off 12,000 employees last year? Here’s what we know

In September 2024, the company acknowledged that AI was automating significant portions of its workload, potentially reducing the need for human employees.

Dell Technologies' workforce has seen a significant reduction over the past year, with 12,000 fewer employees between January 2024 and January 2025, according to the company's latest annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, it remains unclear whether all of these job losses were the result of layoffs.

The annual report filed by Dell confirms that its workforce shrank from 120,000 employees at the start of 2024 to 108,000 by January 2025. This reduction is slightly lower than the anticipated 12,500 job cuts reported in August 2024 by insiders to The Register. While the decline in workforce is evident, the exact nature of these job losses remains ambiguous.

While workforce reductions often point to layoffs, Dell’s case appears to be more complex. The company has not explicitly confirmed whether all 12,000 departures were the result of forced redundancies. Other factors, including voluntary resignations, workforce restructuring, and shifts in business operations, may have played a role.

One notable factor is the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence within Dell Technologies. In September 2024, the company acknowledged that AI was automating significant portions of its workload, potentially reducing the need for human employees. Additionally, some job cuts may have resulted from the discontinuation of legacy products, while others could be linked to Dell’s return-to-office policy, which reportedly increased the risk of dismissal for non-compliance.

A pattern of workforce fluctuations

Dell’s workforce has fluctuated dramatically over the past five years, reflecting broader industry trends and company restructuring efforts.

In 2020, Dell employed approximately 134,000 people.

By 2021, that number had dropped to 124,000.

Between 2021 and 2023, Dell’s workforce rebounded, stabilizing at 133,000.

In 2024, the number fell again to 124,000.

The latest figures for 2025 indicate a further reduction to 108,000 employees.

These fluctuations suggest a broader trend of expansion and contraction within the company, influenced by factors such as acquisitions, economic conditions, and technological advancements.

Another consideration in Dell’s workforce changes is its corporate acquisitions and divestitures. Notably, the recent filing does not account for employees who joined Dell from VMware following its acquisition or those who exited after VMware was acquired by Broadcom. Meanwhile, the sale of Secureworks to Sophos also played a role, as Sophos immediately laid off 3,000 Secureworks employees following the acquisition.

What lies ahead?

While Dell’s latest workforce reduction is substantial, it aligns with the company's historical workforce trends. With increasing automation and evolving workplace policies, Dell’s staffing strategy remains dynamic. Whether the company will continue reducing its workforce or stabilize in the coming years remains to be seen.

For now, the exact breakdown of voluntary departures versus layoffs remains unknown. However, what is clear is that Dell Technologies is undergoing significant transformation as it adapts to new technologies and business demands.