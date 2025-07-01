Employees offered voluntary exit as Nissan plans workforce trim

The move is part of a broader strategy to cut 15% of its global workforce and improve operational efficiency.

Nissan Motor Co. has confirmed it will begin talks this week with employees at its Sunderland plant in northeastern England, aiming to offer voluntary retirement packages as part of a global workforce restructuring plan. The decision forms a key part of the Japanese automaker’s broader strategy to slash 15% of its global workforce and recalibrate its global operations for greater agility.

In a statement released on Monday, Nissan said the move was designed to make its UK facility a “leaner, more flexible” manufacturing site. “We will begin discussions with some of our employees at the Sunderland plant this week about voluntary retirement opportunities and support from the company,” the statement read.

While the company has not specified the exact number of roles it hopes to reduce, Japan’s Kyodo News earlier reported that Nissan is aiming to cut approximately 250 positions at the Sunderland site.

The plant, which employs around 6,000 workers, has long been regarded as a cornerstone of Nissan’s European operations. It currently manufactures key models such as the Qashqai and Juke, and is set to produce the next-generation Leaf electric vehicle (EV). Despite the proposed job reductions, Sunderland is not one of the seven global plants expected to be closed as part of the wider restructuring effort recently outlined by Nissan Chief Executive Ivan Espinosa.

According to Reuters reporters Maki Shiraki and David Dolan, who broke the story on 30 June, the decision reflects Nissan’s ongoing struggle to realign its cost base and optimise production capabilities in the face of intense market pressures, supply chain disruptions, and shifting demand in the EV sector.

The voluntary job cuts are being positioned not as a retrenchment from the UK market, but rather as an operational recalibration. Nissan’s Sunderland plant remains a critical node in its European production map, particularly as the company pushes forward with electrification. The next-gen Leaf—one of Nissan’s flagship EV models—is expected to play a central role in this transition.

Nevertheless, the decision marks another wave of uncertainty for the UK’s automotive sector, which continues to be buffeted by Brexit-related disruptions, evolving EU-UK trade dynamics, and the industry-wide shift toward electric mobility.

In a separate development also reported by Reuters, Nissan has approached some of its suppliers across the UK and European Union to delay payment timelines in a bid to shore up short-term cash reserves. The request underlines the financial strain facing the company as it juggles investment in EV development, restructuring costs, and global market headwinds.

While voluntary retirement schemes often signal a softer approach to workforce downsizing, they also carry the risk of losing experienced talent, which may challenge operational continuity, especially in critical transition periods like EV production ramp-up.

Nissan has not confirmed when the voluntary exit programme will conclude or when the exact impact will be known. However, it has committed to offering support and guidance to affected workers during the consultation period.

As of now, labour unions and local government officials have not publicly responded to the announcement. Given the plant’s significance to the regional economy, any future developments are likely to be closely monitored by stakeholders at both the industry and policy levels.

The Sunderland facility, which began operations in 1986, has historically been one of the UK’s most productive car plants and has weathered numerous industry storms. As the automotive sector undergoes profound transformation—driven by digitalisation, electrification, and sustainability pressures—Nissan’s latest move appears to be a bid to stay agile, rather than scale down its UK presence altogether.