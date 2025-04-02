FedEx to lay off more than 200 employees—Here’s why

The layoffs are scheduled to take place between May 9 and May 30, marking a significant workforce reduction.

FedEx is set to be laying off over 200 employees, citing changes in its supply chain operations. The workforce reduction, detailed in a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, will impact 217 workers at the company’s Lebanon, Tennessee, facility.

The layoffs are scheduled to take place between May 9 and May 30, marking a significant workforce reduction in the area. According to FedEx, the job cuts stem from the company’s decision to discontinue a service contract with a customer at the Lebanon location.

FedEx issues statement on layoffs

A FedEx spokesperson provided a statement to FOX13, explaining the rationale behind the job cuts and the company's efforts to support affected employees.

“We expect this building to cease operations with FedEx Supply Chain this spring. Affected team members were notified in advance of any changes taking place, and we are actively working to transition positions to other facilities, as well as assisting with finding other employment opportunities within the company, including at other nearby FedEx facilities,” the spokesperson stated.

FedEx emphasised its commitment to mitigating the impact of these layoffs by exploring alternative employment options within its network. Employees affected by the changes will have the opportunity to transition to roles in nearby facilities where possible.

The layoffs at the Lebanon facility reflect broader shifts within FedEx’s supply chain strategy. While the company has not disclosed the specific customer contract responsible for the job cuts, industry analysts suggest that changes in logistics demand and cost-saving measures may be driving these operational adjustments.

The news comes amid an evolving landscape for supply chain and logistics companies, with businesses continuously adapting to market fluctuations and customer demands. For the affected workers, the layoffs represent a challenging period, particularly as they navigate their next steps in employment.

Local economic development officials and workforce agencies are expected to step in to provide resources for displaced workers, including job placement assistance and retraining programs.

FedEx has undergone several operational changes in recent years as it streamlines its business model to enhance efficiency and remain competitive. While the Lebanon layoffs are significant, the company continues to maintain a strong presence in Tennessee and across the country.

By focusing on transitioning affected workers to other locations and roles, FedEx aims to minimize disruptions and support its employees during this transition. However, the layoffs underscore the volatility of supply chain contracts and the potential for job shifts within the logistics industry.

As the May 9 to May 30 layoff period approaches, affected employees will have the opportunity to explore alternative positions within FedEx or seek new opportunities in the region. The company has assured that it remains committed to helping its workforce through this transition, providing resources to ease the impact of the job cuts.

For now, FedEx’s Lebanon employees face an uncertain future, but efforts are underway to help them find stability in the wake of this corporate decision.