Infosys denies 700 layoffs, confirms 300 exit of trainees instead

Infosys has firmly denied reports claiming that the company laid off 700 employees at its Mysuru campus, calling the allegations inaccurate and misleading. In response to widespread speculation, Infosys issued a statement clarifying that only 300 trainees were let go, all of whom had failed to pass the company’s internal assessments.

The IT giant also refuted claims that security personnel or bouncers were involved in the termination process, dismissing such reports as baseless. The company emphasized that these dismissals were conducted as part of its standard procedures, ensuring that only qualified candidates move forward in their careers at Infosys.

“At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments. All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organization, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients,” Infosys stated.

The company reiterated that the decision was not part of any mass layoff strategy but rather a standard evaluation process that has been in place for more than 20 years. The internal assessments ensure that freshers meet the company’s required standards before being deployed on projects.

Contrary to reports, Infosys confirmed that its workforce continues to grow. In the third quarter of FY25, the company added 5,591 new employees, reinforcing its commitment to expansion despite broader industry trends.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an NGO advocating for IT and ITES professionals, has raised concerns over what it describes as “silent layoffs” in the tech sector. According to NITES, mass terminations have become a common practice, with an estimated 2,000-3,000 employees losing their jobs across major IT firms in 2024.

NITES alleged that Infosys had terminated nearly 700 employees who joined the company in October 2024, further claiming that the company deployed security personnel and bouncers to intimidate trainees. However, Infosys has strongly denied these accusations, maintaining that the layoffs were based purely on performance metrics and conducted in an ethical manner.

The IT industry has been undergoing rapid transformation, with automation and artificial intelligence reshaping workforce requirements. As a result, companies are placing an even greater emphasis on upskilling and talent readiness. While Infosys’ recent decision may have sparked controversy, it aligns with broader industry trends of ensuring that only qualified professionals advance within the organization.

Despite concerns from employee advocacy groups, Infosys remains steadfast in its approach to talent development. With ongoing hiring efforts and a commitment to maintaining a skilled workforce, the company continues to focus on long-term growth and sustainability in the competitive IT landscape.