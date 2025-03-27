Infosys enforces strict training criteria, lays off trainees

The dismissed employees will be required to sign a Separation and General Release Agreement, after which they will receive one month’s salary and a relieving letter, said a report.

IT giant Infosys has once again dismissed a batch of fresh trainees, citing failure to meet company training benchmarks. Following previous fresher layoffs in February, the company has now terminated 45 trainees who were unable to clear its Foundation Skills Training Program, bringing the total number of affected employees to approximately 350 this year.

According to internal communication sent to the impacted employees, the company had provided additional preparation time, mock assessments, and doubt-clearing sessions before making the decision. Despite these measures, those who failed to meet the required standards were asked to exit the organization, reported HBL.

The dismissed employees will be required to sign a Separation and General Release Agreement, after which they will receive one month’s salary and a relieving letter.

Infosys has stated that while these layoffs are performance-based, it is offering professional outplacement services to assist affected trainees in securing new job opportunities.

Additionally, the company has introduced a 12-week external training program focused on the Business Process Management (BPM) industry. Upon successful completion, participants may be eligible to apply for roles within Infosys’ BPM division, offering them a second chance at employment with the company.

The company has defended the move, stating that this is part of routine evaluations and only impacts a small section of its workforce. As of the last quarter, Infosys employed over 3.23 lakh people, making this a targeted reduction rather than a widespread downsizing.

The IT sector has been tightening its hiring and training practices in response to slower global demand and shifting industry expectations. Infosys’ approach highlights the growing emphasis on skill-based employment, where freshers must demonstrate proficiency early in their roles to secure long-term positions.

The layoffs at Infosys are not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend in the tech industry. Companies are placing increasing importance on high-performance training programs to ensure employees are equipped with the necessary skills.

For new graduates entering the workforce, this signals a critical need for continuous learning and adaptability. As technology rapidly evolves, IT firms are becoming more selective in retaining talent, focusing on those who can meet the demands of an increasingly competitive and automated industry.

As Infosys moves forward with its performance-driven assessments, it remains to be seen whether similar strategies will become a new industry standard or trigger concerns over employee retention and training methodologies.